The proper lighting can make the most significant impact on your home. Lighting can help create a comfortable atmosphere and contribute to the overall ambiance of the room. There are several different types of lighting, and layering these types will result in the largest functional and aesthetic impact. If your space has substantial enough lighting and you’re looking to add in the final layers of your lighting plan, read on for guidance to select the best accent lighting for your space.

Main Types of Lighting

Before layering in accent lighting, it’s essential to know the other layers that are part of a cohesive lighting plan. Below are the main three types of lighting:

Ambient Lighting : This is the general lighting for a room and provides the overall light source. This may include recessed or track lighting or significant hanging light sources, such as pendants.

Task Lighting : This provides lighting over a specific area, such as floor or table lamps, adjustable arm lamps or sconces.

Accent Lighting : The final layer of the lighting scheme that creates a focal point and adds a decorative touch. Accent lighting is an accessory to a room or highlights specific elements of a room, such as an art light.

Types of Accent Lighting

There are many different types of accent lighting, and they all help create a layered, finished space. Accent lighting should help add dimension and highlight a room’s best features. While some lighting types can be interchangeable based on how it’s being used, some main examples of accent lighting include:

Table lamps

Wall sconces

Pendants

Chandlers

Hidden lights, such as lighting under cabinets or inside cabinets

Art lights

Candlelight

Selecting Accent Lighting

Identify the Features You Want to Highlight

The first step to selecting your accent lighting most effectively is to identify the features in your home you want to highlight. For example, if you have a treasured piece of art, hanging an art light above it will help illuminate it and make it stand out further. Or, if you have a grouping of framed family photographs, a table lamp can help illuminate these framed memories. Likewise, art lights hung on your bookshelves can provide a glow over your special mementos, while sconces can add a soft ambiance to your fireplace.

Lighten Up Dark Areas

If there are rooms in your home that the recessed lighting doesn’t reach, accent lighting is a perfect layer for these sports. For example, if there’s a dark corner of your upstairs hallway, adding a small table and table lamp will gently illuminate this area. Or, add a series of wall sconces up the staircase to create a soft glow that isn’t too bright. Then, during the evening when your eyes need a break from the bright overhead lights, a selection of strategically placed accent lighting will give the room a muted, soft, warm glow.