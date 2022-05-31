Seasonal interior updates can help you embrace a new season and give your home a much-needed update. Lightening up your rooms can help them feel more relaxed and fresher and help put you in a summer mindset. Updating your home between seasons doesn’t have to be an entire undertaking, and a few simple swaps can feel like a breath of fresh air. Here are some quick and easy ways to incorporate summer vibes throughout your home.

Incorporate Natural Accents and Accessories

Natural materials, such as grasscloth, raffia, seagrass, jute, sisal and wicker, have distinctive summer-like vibes. Incorporating woven baskets to store blankets, sandals or other loose ends can create a laid-back effect. Replacing your existing lampshades or sconce shades with woven chandelier shades is another small way to incorporate natural texture into a room. Accent seating in natural materials, such as a woven bench or console table, can lend to a room’s laid-back vibes.

Add Summer Scents

Whether you prefer candles, diffusers or oils, a summery scent is one of the easiest ways to create a summer effect indoors. Scents with citrus, florals, basil or coconut hints can transport you to a slower-paced and summer frame of mind.

Bring the Outdoors In

One of the easiest ways to update any space for different seasons is to bring the outdoors inside. During the summer months, incorporate plenty of seasonal greenery and flowers throughout your home. Bringing in flowers and greenery from your backyard or local farmer’s market can make the bouquets feel more summer-like and fresh once they’re inside.

Update Your Shelves, Tables and Vignettes

Your coffee table, bookshelves and console tables are perfect surfaces to tweak between seasons. For example, updating the coffee table books with books about travel, gardening and beaches, swapping out family photos to feature summer memories and lightening up accessories for those in lighter colors or more natural materials will contribute to an overall lightened up, summer feel.

Swap Out Textiles

Storing your heavy textiles, such as wool, fur, velvet and mohair, for lighter and breezier options, such as linen and cotton, will lighten up your space. This is particularly impactful in the living room and bedrooms. Breezier, more lightweight fabrics in the living room will make the room feel more open and brighter. Likewise, linen sheets and a lighter duvet cover will help you sleep more comfortably during those humid summer nights. The same goes for accent pillows. Pillows in brighter prints and more lightweight fabrics can make a neutral sofa feel like the perfect summer piece.

Update Your Mudroom or Central Drop Zone

Cleaning your mudroom seasonally can help it feel the most functional and prevent it from feeling too overwhelming and cluttered. Remove any lingering winter or spring gear, clean it appropriately, and store it for next year. Create a space that is easily accessible for all the summer accessories you need, such as flip flops, sunglasses, sunscreen and swim gear.

Embracing the changing and fleeting seasons can help time slow down, and help you enjoy the season you’re in.

