Nothing puts you in a summer mindset faster than an afternoon boat ride or a sunset cruise. A boat allows you to enjoy daily sunsets and spend the weekends on the water. However, before investing in a boat, it’s crucial to understand how your home can accommodate it. Or, if you already own a boat and are home shopping, the property also needs to be equipped to house a boat. Here are some tips on what you need to know about buying a waterfront house that will meet your boating lifestyle.

Research the Water Depth

If you’re a boater, the water depth is an important marker for the home where you store your boat. The water depth needs to be the appropriate height during all tide phases. The depth should be deep enough to float your boat on and off the lift.

Inspect the Home’s Seawall

Before purchasing a house, it’s crucial to inspect the seawall and determine its life expectancy. This is important because substantial repairs can be costly and invasive. If the seawall does need repairs, be sure to calculate this into the home’s total cost.

Assess the Dock

The dock needs to be evaluated from several different perspectives. If you plan on installing a new pier, it’s essential to understand the local code requirements and restrictions to be sure that you can build the size type of pier you want, as well as if you can add on any structures. Setbacks and adding structures such as boathouses, gazebos or other structures vary based on the lake and the HOA.

Understand Property Limitations Before Purchasing

Before extending any offers, check the local limitations about changing the existing property. For example, it’s essential to understand what water activities and watercrafts are allowed on the body of water. If the property is part of an HOA, familiarizing yourself with the rules and regulations is also crucial before investing in a boat or other watercraft or updating the property.

Align the Exterior Property to Your Lifestyle

With a waterfront property, the land is more important than the home. The water quality, water access, or direction of the house are elements you can’t change. If you want to swim in the water, having access to clean water free of weeds and debris is vital. Also, if you dream of taking in a sunset every evening from the pier, the backyard has to face the west. If a staircase is required to access the dock, this might not be the best if you have young children or plan to use the home well into your retirement years.