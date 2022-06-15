As summer approaches, now is the time to begin to prepare your property for the changing seasons. Some routine maintenance can help you avoid expensive repairs and high utility bills when the weather heats up.

Have Your HVAC System Serviced

You’ll undoubtedly rely on your air conditioner during the summer. The last thing you want is to have your AC fail on a hot summer day and discover that local contractors are overwhelmed with calls from other customers and won’t be able to come to your house and make repairs anytime soon. If you haven’t already, have your HVAC system serviced and make sure that it’s in good working order.

Seal Leaks Around Windows and Doors

A significant amount of energy loss in houses comes from air leakage. If hot outdoor air can get into your house during the summer and cooled air can escape, your air conditioner will have to work harder to maintain a stable and comfortable temperature. That can translate to astronomical utility bills. Take some time now to go through your house, inspect all the windows and doors, and use caulk or weatherstripping to seal any leaks.

Inspect Your Deck or Patio

You’ll probably be using your deck or patio to entertain guests and to host family dinners during the summer. Check the area for signs of damage, such as loose boards or pavers, and have them repaired as soon as possible. Give your deck or patio, as well as your outdoor furniture, a good cleaning. Make sure that your grill is working properly and that you have plenty of fuel.

Have Your Gutters Cleaned

Gutters need to be cleaned periodically to get rid of leaves, pine needles, nests and other debris that can block water and keep it from draining. If your gutters are clogged, water can back up and damage your roof, siding, foundation and landscaping.

Before rainy summer weather arrives, clean your gutters or hire a contractor to do it. Make sure that the downspouts direct water away from your house and that water can flow downhill, away from the foundation.

Clean Up the Yard

If you’re going to have family and friends over this summer, you want your yard to make the right impression. Mow the lawn, trim the bushes, weed the garden, plant new flowers, spread grass seed to fill in bare spots, remove trash and do whatever else is necessary to get your yard in shape.

Check the Sprinklers

If you use sprinklers to water your lawn, inspect them for any signs of damage. Make sure that they’re working properly and that water is being directed where it should go, not onto your driveway or into the street.