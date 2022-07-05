Amidst the real estate market’s roller coaster ride of the past two-plus years, one of the pillars of a successful real estate transaction—the home inspection—fell by the wayside as buyers maneuvered around stiff competition to secure a home. In this conversation with one of the home inspection industry’s leading authorities—Dan Steward, president & CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors—we dive into how the market changed the way home inspections are delivered, and elevated their importance, both for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Interview highlights:

0:08 Are homebuyers still skipping home inspections, and the repercussions on homeowner confidence

1:12 How new home-inspection tools are answering the call to deliver information in a digital world, and empowering consumers when it comes to their home

5:09 How the home inspection can increase the agent value proposition

6:32 Making life easier for real estate agents

7:29 Filling the white space between signing the deal and closing

8:41 The technology lag: finding the balance between protecting your brand and getting out of your comfort zone

11:00 The evolving impact of consumer expectations and the critical role a home inspection should play

15:30 What’s next for Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

About Dan Steward

Dan Steward joined Pillar To Post Home Inspectors in 2004 and since then has led the company to record levels of growth to become the largest home inspection brand in North America. Delivering a great customer experience and franchisee success lie at the heart of Steward’s passions and the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors business model. The company has consistently been rated the No. 1 Home Inspection franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Prior to joining Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, Steward was regional vice president, Iron Mountain, executive vice president and chief operating officer Shred-it Group, and held a number of leadership roles with Laidlaw.