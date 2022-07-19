One of the most common misconceptions people have about working with a business coach is that coaching is only valuable for novices—that once you’ve attained a certain level of experience, retaining a coach is no longer really a justifiable expense since the results will only be modest.

As a coach, I understand this attitude completely. But it comes from a critical misunderstanding of the function of a coach: the belief that coaches are primarily teachers. Many people think of business coaches as figures who are there to show them the ropes, mentors who can impart helpful tricks and tips. While it is true that a coach can help their clients broaden their knowledge of their field, teaching is well down the list of essential coaching functions.

So if coaches aren’t simply teachers or mentors, what do they do? Let me share three of the most important things I focus on as a coach.

Accountability

Perhaps the single most valuable thing a coach can provide is accountability. You can set goals for yourself and your business all day, but unless you work consistently toward meeting them, they’ll never be achieved. And I’ve never met someone who doesn’t struggle to hold themselves accountable now and then. Sometimes it’s a question of motivation, but other times we can get so busy working on daily tasks that we can’t see the forest for the trees. A coach can not only help keep you on track, but remind you about why you started on that track in the first place.

Focus

Focus and accountability go hand in hand, which is why a good coach will help their clients stay laser-focused on what matters. This goes beyond a reminder about goals or a check-in call to see whether certain tasks have been accomplished. Developing focus means developing priorities, and implementing tools and systems to help make working on those priorities as productive and efficient as possible. Staying focused on the essentials is crucial at any stage in a business’ growth.

Objectivity

At any experience level, it can be hard to detach yourself from your business enough to have an objective view of what is going on. The more time and effort you have invested in an enterprise, the harder it can be to keep your emotions and aspirations out of your interpretations of key business figures. Conflicts with team members or business partners can also make it hard to see clearly.

A coach can provide that objectivity. While a coach would know your business and goals, they don’t work in it every day, and their only investment is seeing you succeed. So they have the ability and the imperative to talk to you honestly about your business. They can be both a valuable sounding board for ideas and a tie-breaking vote between partners.

Having a coach is vital for continued success in all stages, not just for starting out. Olympic athletes have as much need for coaching when they are competing at their peak as they do when they are developing, and the same should be true as a business grows. The more success you see and the more complicated your operation becomes, the greater the need to have a coach by your side. There is no level at which a good coach won’t be worth the investment.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, a real estate consulting company that specializes in performance coaching and building highly effective teams. Get free access to some of the very same tools and resources he has used to create success in his clients’ businesses.