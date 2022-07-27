Food is fuel! But filling your body with the right fuel can be incredibly challenging at times. With so many different voices telling us what we should and shouldn’t eat, it seems nearly impossible to fit it all in in one day.

Not to worry! These easy, delicious tricks will help you reach your protein goals and keep your body happy and healthy.

Check Out Your Snack

Be sure that you’re incorporating protein into every meal of the day, including your snacks. Nuts, cheese sticks, deli meat and nut butters are a great way to incorporate more protein into your meals between meals.

Protein Shakes

Life gets busy! Some days it’s hard to take the time to prepare a full, hearty meal to enjoy after your exhausting workout. Pre-made protein shakes are a great easy way to include more protein in your diet. Powdered drinks offer a fantastic opportunity to customize your drink with your favorite flavors, healthy fats and plenty of carbohydrates to properly refuel your body.

Pro Tip: Use pre-made protein shakes as creamer in your coffee to give your cup of joe that extra special nutritious punch!

Mind Your Dairy

Dairy products are a fantastic and often overlooked source of protein. Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese sticks and milk are easy ways to include protein throughout your meals. They also are high in Vitamin D and calcium so you won’t just be building strong muscles, but strong bones!

The Power of Plants

Little plants can pack a big punch when it comes to protein! Chickpeas, blackbeans, lentils, quinoa, almonds, tofu, spirulina—the list goes on and on. Snack on these powerful protein sources or incorporate them into your meals.