Hit the racks and explore the benefits of thrifting! Save money, shop sustainably and find unique, affordable pieces. Thrifting is a fun activity that—if done effectively—can result in a whole new wardrobe at a fraction of the typical cost. Try out these five tips and tricks to maximize your trip to the thrift store.

Have Something in Mind

Walking into a thrift store can easily be overwhelming. Weeding through colorful Hawaiian shirts, cow and pig salt and pepper shakers, and shining silver platform boots can seem almost impossible. Going in with a plan will help to alleviate this feeling and will ultimately result in a much more effective visit. Have a loose idea of what you’re looking for. Your goal could be as loose as a category or as specific as an exact piece.

Bring Headphones

Shifting through the hangars can quickly become a tedious task. Bring along a pair of headphones, cue up your favorite playlist and enjoy your time searching. If you’re shopping with a friend, create a listening party so you can jam out together.

Look at EVERYTHING

Yes, many pieces at thrift stores are going to be utterly outrageous (looking at you, sweater covered with knitting cats.) But among the rough, you are certain to find a diamond if you’re patient and persistent. Look at everything and—who knows—you might find something greater than you could’ve ever expected.

Check the Labels

Once you find a piece you like, be sure to check the label. Oftentimes, you can find high-quality, designer brand items wedged between store brand clothing. Check out the tag to guarantee you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Be Daring!

Don’t be afraid to be bold! This is the time and place to do so. Items at thrift stores come at a relatively inexpensive price. Choose outrageous pieces that you’d typically shy away from without a big risk. If you don’t like it, simply return or donate it back.