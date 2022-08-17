NAR PULSE—Encourage your agents to go green and practice sustainability with free and discounted products from Right Tools, Right Now. Check out this month’s offers to help your agents increase their competitive edge by learning more about sustainability and resource efficiency.

NEW! REALTOR® Branding Kit for Brokers

Take advantage of a branding kit exclusive for brokers! We’ll provide a custom .realtor™ website specific to your brand—complete with your logo and preferred colors, plus a button linking to your listings. As your agents secure their free .realtor™ web address, they will be instantly set up with a completely customized online brand. Get all details!

RPR® Debuts New Housing Market Charts

The housing market charts in RPR®’s Neighborhood and Property Details pages have been redesigned and reimagined. Share them with clients to position yourself as THE local market expert.