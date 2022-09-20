You know it and I know it: being a real estate agent can be thankless and backbreaking. The hours are long, the pay can be sporadic, and burnout always seems to be waiting around the next corner. Most agents don’t renew their licenses past their second year.

I bet you’re tougher than most. You probably like your career and want to make the most of it. You don’t want burnout to rear its ugly head and convince you back into something safer, more boring, or less lucrative. You want more out of your real estate career.

I’m happy to tell you that there’s a proven way to increase your longevity in real estate and make your job into a career. You don’t have to go the way so many agents before you have gone. I’ve long been a proponent of teams in real estate because I know what a good team can do to increase quality of life, keep agents in the industry, and build community.

Because I wanted data to back up my experience, I commissioned a study through the Center for Generational Kinetics to look at teams in real estate. CGK has an incredible track record for helping companies understand markets across the globe, having undertaken almost 100 studies. They produced a white paper based on their findings surrounding teams in real estate called “The Unexpected Impact of Teams in Real Estate,” and it shows what I’ve known for years: real estate teams are better for agents across every measurable category. Here’s a taste of what that study found and what it means for you as an agent.

Real estate teams keep agents in the industry

Going at anything alone is a surefire way to take on too much and burn yourself out. 81% of agents find that belonging to a real estate team makes you more likely to stay in the industry. If you’re serious about sticking around, the numbers don’t lie: join or build a team. Real estate teams keep agents in the industry for the long haul.

Teams build community, collaboration, and accountability

You could be the world’s greatest agent and still be missing out on opportunities. Collaboration with the right team breeds higher success than you can find on your own. Building a community is invaluable to rising to new heights and helps agents stay accountable to their goals and the team’s goals. A staggering 86% of agents state that belonging to a real estate team makes it easier to feel like a part of a community, collaborate, and be held accountable.

Teams have a positive impact on agents’ personal lives



How many family events have you missed for work? In the name of keeping busy and making money, a lot of your personal life gets left on the table. You deserve both professional and personal success. 55% of agents state that being a part of a team had the effect on their personal lives that they were seeking. Don’t go it alone and leave your personal life to suffer – build a team and make both your personal and professional lives flourish.

I’ve been saying for years that real estate teams can solve many of the problems agents face every day. But you don’t have to take my word for it anymore – the numbers are out! I know you’ll find value in reviewing the entire team study I commissioned earlier this year. You can get access to the team study here – and don’t worry: it’s on me. I can’t keep statistics this exciting to myself! Do yourself a favor and check it out – the data it gathered has the power to transform your perspective, help you change your life, and build a better business.

Get free access to some of the very same tools and resources he has used to create success in his clients’ businesses.