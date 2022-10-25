There isn’t a real estate agent alive who doesn’t want to produce more—which really means that there aren’t any agents who wouldn’t benefit from joining a real estate team. I’ve spent a long time examining team culture and helping team leaders build more effective teams and what I’ve learned is telling: agents who team up produce more.

I don’t just mean that teams have higher production than the average individual agent. On average, agents who work on teams produce more than agents who work alone. I’ve seen it, but my experiences and anecdotes aren’t enough. So, I teamed up with Sisu and commissioned a study through the Center for Generational Kinetics to study teams and see if my experiences were verifiable—and they are. Our team study showed that 80% of real estate professionals say that being on a team makes them more productive and successful.

Teaming up means more for everyone

On a good team with the correct systems, one plus one is more than two. The best teams I’ve ever coached have built a culture that rewards accountability and productivity. Hard work and results are infectious: the members individually contribute more than they would if they were only accountable to themself.

There’s a worry I hear that joining a team just means your work gets spread out to more people and splits mean less for everyone. I’ve found that to be the opposite of the reality of building a good real estate team. Higher production flows from the right people teaming up and there’s more money to go around, not less. The split is far less important than the money that ends up in your pocket.

More production means more options

A benefit far too few consider when considering joining a real estate team is the time a good team frees up for your personal life. It might sound counterintuitive that the higher accountability, expectations, and production that comes with being a part of an effective team could also lead to a better work-life balance, but that’s exactly how it works. Many hands make light work.

Now, don’t expect to cut your hours to part-time and make full-time money — that’s not how any of this works. To be a part of an effective team, you also have to be effective. Teaming isn’t a way to be lazy. Teaming is a way to leverage your best abilities and time to make more of what you do every day produce income. This leverage gives you options: the freedom to prioritize your personal life because you know there are other members of your team to help out. This trade-off comes implicitly with the idea that you’ll help them out in turn when they need it.

Tap into the incredible power of a team and give yourself more options, higher production, higher accountability, and a bigger paycheck. From what I’ve seen, teams are the future of real estate. Our national team study says the same thing. For more insights about real estate teams in our modern market, check out our team study for free on the Workman Success website.