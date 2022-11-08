As team leader you’re probably wondering, “how do I end the year strong?” “How can I get my team motivated and keep them motivated through changing conditions, uncertainty, and the end of the year?” Having a relentless focus on the last quarter will pay huge dividends to those who stay focused and stay in the game. Afterall, games are won in the fourth quarter.

Making sure your team has a strong game plan for success means doubling down on activities and making every day count. Every phone call, listing appointment and conversation must be at top, high level performance to compete at a higher level and win. You can drive more success from your team in the next six weeks to make January profitable for your agents and start 2023 with great momentum. Here are some proven strategies that will create huge WINS and keep your team at peak performance winning:

Hold a monthly Plus+ One Contest for your team members that they each need to increase listings and sales by One more additional than last year for this month. Each time they achieve it, recognize it and celebrate it. This is a contest that is really each agent versus themselves since it is this year's actual over last year's. Agents love this and this can be done any time of year but is a great way to motivate and inspire action in the last quarter. Make one more call. Create a "one more call" commitment and ask your team members to commit to making one more call each day or week. They will be upping their game on the number of outbound calls being made to referral sources, leads on pipeline, client database contacts and literally everyone they know. These one more, extra calls usually turn into something.

Add one more lead to GoldMine Pipeline™ per day. By instilling in your team members that they must keep adding potential leads to their Goldmine Pipeline you will be helping them cast a wider, larger net of talking to more people and generating future business for themselves. The act of intentionally putting more potential buyers and listing leads on their GoldMine Pipeline™ will result in more contacts, potential leads, listings, sales, and income. This can be part of your weekly communication with your team members, and you can hold a GoldMine Pipeline™ sales meeting weekly to really generate business.

Send one more email a day/week. When your team is in "double down" mode and prospecting more hours than servicing existing clients it is easy to send out one more email a day or week to potential clients. As the leader you must set a plan of action that everyone on the team is doing this activity to increase results and sending out informational and educational emails to sphere, referrals, clients, everyone they know to offer free equity evaluation on their home. Sending information updating their sphere about the market is great to do too.

Generate one more referral. They say that everyone we know knows 6 people that are moving in the next year. If that is the case, then this activity needs to be a consistent and year-round action item. Let's get one more referral from your team members of someone that needs to move immediately or within months. Remember future business is totally needed so even a referral that is looking to move 6 plus months from now is a great referral. Your team members are probably going to see more people in the coming weeks for family and holiday functions so this is a perfect time to up the personal engagement with everyone they know to create referral business.

Go on one more listing appointment. Have a listing initiative every week for the rest of the year. What you focus on expands so what you are focused on and repeating every week to your agents will have them focused on it as well. Focusing on listings and setting listing appointments will increase your team's conversion of leads to appointments and appointments to actual listings. Ask your agents to commit to a goal for number of listing appointments per week and then up it one more for the extra level up intentional action. Everyone wins and each agent who does this will have a very large listing GoldMine Pipeline™ that they are building for dramatic increases and success!

Hold one more call/connect event per week. Bringing your team to schedule and do the calling and connecting that they know they need to do but don't schedule the time to do it is a must for team leaders. Schedule all team 'Call Days or Hours' for your agents to make connections (online, text, social, phone call, in person) to create engagement with their client lists and referral contacts. You will be carving out the time for them and giving them the structure to succeed in a sales position. Track the calls and results and share the successes with your team. It will lead to more participation each week and great results.

Generate one more listing. Challenge your team members to generate one more listing during each of the next three months. This carries them into the next year with a focus and a success to bring in one more listing. A great sales mentor of mine told me right when I closed a deal, "Go make 10 more calls right now!". My enthusiasm was up, my confidence was high, and I had just had a successful close and so that made making the next 10 calls easier and more effective. Show your agents how success brings more success to them every time.

Download Johnson's Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast.

