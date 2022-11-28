Choosing paint colors can often be the most challenging home design decision, as the color options can feel limitless and appear different in different spaces and different lights. The kitchen is one area where the color choices can feel overwhelming, as it’s a space with a high renovation price tag. Choosing a paint color for kitchen cabinets can be especially difficult, as painting cabinets is a significant commitment and cabinets are not as easy to repaint as walls. If you’re looking to design a kitchen that stands the test of time, read on for some go-to timeless kitchen paint colors.

Benjamin Moore Simply White

Simply White is a clean, crisp warm white that works equally well on walls and cabinets as on trim and ceilings. Simply White is a warm white that provides a soft, cozy glow and creates a fresh feel. Simply White can have warm yellow or gray undertones, depending on the lighting. Because of its warmth, it is not a true white.

Benjamin Moore White Dove

White Dove is a timeless favorite. It’s a soft, creamy white that is neither warm nor too cool. It can read warm without yellow undertones while also being fresh and bright without blue undertones. It’s a classic pick for trim work as well as entire walls. While White Dove may have yellow undertones when compared side-by-side with other white paints, it won’t have those undertones when it’s by itself.

Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace

This bright, clean and pure white is void of warm and cool undertones. Chantilly Lace is crisp without being sterile and creates a bright, airy space. It’s a true white that can have gray or blue undertones. It’s an excellent pick for kitchen cabinets or even a whole home.

Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee

This warm, creamy shade of off-white is a classic choice for kitchen walls and cabinets and will complement nearly any color scheme. Swiss Coffee has just the right amount of warmth and is highly versatile, working well with almost any design style.

Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist

Balboa Mist is a mid-tone greige that is a warm gray with beige undertones. It creates a polished and refined feel. Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist is saturated enough to stand out while remaining neutral. It pairs well with dark wood tones and crisp white trim.

Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter

Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter is a light gray with warm undertones and can be a saturated shade of gray depending on the light. It’s a neutral hue that reads calm, cozy and clean, and pairs well with other neutrals, colors and textures.

Farrow and Ball Hague Blue

Hague Blue is a deeply saturated blue that can create an equally calming and dramatic effect. Hague Blue is a rich shade of blue that can make a kitchen island stand out with lighter-hued cabinetry or can be applied to the entire kitchen for an impressive yet timeless space.