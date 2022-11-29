Many companies experience huge growth during challenging times, and your team can too. This mindset is one of looking at everything as an opportunity. Do you see opportunities, or do you run your team with fear? Of course, you are an entrepreneur, and you take risks–that is how you got this far. But you may be saying to yourself how do I grow in this challenging climate? I get it, and you can absolutely grow your team, business and profits in the next 12-24 months.

Having a 1-, 3- and 5-year plan is so helpful to strategic growth. Being able to pivot and adjust to the outcomes quickly and make new plans is the key. Here are some ways to ensure you increase listings, sales, new hires, recruits, company revenue, market share and profits in the next year to two years:

Write a list of revenue-generating activities that will bring your current agents listings, sales and income. Sometimes just writing down the ‘to-do list’ on paper helps everyone get excited about embarking on relentless action. If you want to grow your team it starts with an intentional, on-purpose plan of action.

Sometimes just writing down the ‘to-do list’ on paper helps everyone get excited about embarking on relentless action. If you want to grow your team it starts with an intentional, on-purpose plan of action. How can you personally drive more business to your team? Use your CRM (the Continuous Referral Machine™) to help generate more sales success. You can tap into this referral system with more engagement and contacts to help your team list and sell more. Calling your sphere, client database and referral sources daily will drive more sales to your team and bottom-line.

Use your CRM (the Continuous Referral Machine™) to help generate more sales success. You can tap into this referral system with more engagement and contacts to help your team list and sell more. Calling your sphere, client database and referral sources daily will drive more sales to your team and bottom-line. Double down on recruiting efforts right now. Instead of making five calls a week for recruiting, make 25 a day. Hyper focused activities create wildly successful results. Make recruiting calls like your life depends on it because honestly the longevity of your company does, right? When you get relentlessly focused with an intentional goal the outcomes will be increased exponentially. And with more recruits and agents comes more listings, sales, market share and top line revenue. Start today and make it happen.

Instead of making five calls a week for recruiting, make 25 a day. Hyper focused activities create wildly successful results. Make recruiting calls like your life depends on it because honestly the longevity of your company does, right? When you get relentlessly focused with an intentional goal the outcomes will be increased exponentially. And with more recruits and agents comes more listings, sales, market share and top line revenue. Start today and make it happen. Get your team to double down on their activities. Motivate and inspire your agents to engage themselves in 5-10 times the action that they have taken in the last two to three years. They need to be making 5-10 times as many calls, engaging on social media, sending out farm letters, postcards and connecting with their sphere, client databases and referral sources to create their own success. Get them to commit to increasing their action every day and they, too, will create wildly successful results.

Download Johnson’s Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast. Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for Johnson’s Free eBook and the Worksheet. These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce amazing results quickly.

For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, broker, manager, and team solutions to dramatically grow your revenue, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume, Sherri Johnson offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one to one coaching and tailored consulting services. Johnson is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Johnson has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Johnson is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.