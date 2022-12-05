Writing is an easy way to escape reality and enter into a world of your own. Unfortunately, writer’s block is a nasty beast that loves to rear its ugly head at the most inopportune moments. Inspiration is undoubtedly the most effective weapon against this monster. Explore these five creative writing prompts to get your imagination moving and your pen flying across the paper.

Imagine You’re on a Deserted Island…

A strange being appears to you out of the ocean and offers you a deal. What’s the deal? Do you accept it? What are the consequences?

You Wake Up In an Unfamiliar Home…

After wandering around, you realize you’re in all of the pictures inside the house, but you don’t recognize anybody else in the pictures. Who do you encounter? Why are you there?

A Stranger Leaves a Package on Your Front Porch With a Cryptic Note Attached…

You bring the package inside and read the note. What does the note say? Do you open the package? What’s inside the package?

You Get a Call From an Unknown Number…

Though you don’t answer it, they leave you a mysterious voicemail. You don’t recognize the voice, but they identify you by your first and last name and tell you that they will reveal your deepest, darkest secret unless you meet them somewhere tomorrow afternoon. What secret do they know? Do you go to meet them?

You Accidentally Pick Up Somebody Else’s Order at the Coffee Shop…

The person runs after you to swap out the coffees. When you look up, you realize you remember this person from many years ago. Were you friends? Enemies? Lovers? Do you hit it off, or is the meeting a catastrophe?