





Kymber Lovett-Menkiti offers leadership lessons and specific strategies for women in real estate

Episode #37

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti

President, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Regional Director, Maryland & Washington D.C., Keller Williams International

Overview

Trailblazer Kymber Lovett-Menkiti joins the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast. Real estate wasn’t Menkiti’s first vocation and she joined the business at one of the worst possible times: the height of the Great Recession in 2007. Nonetheless, she worked her way up the leadership ladder and achieved great success within the Keller Williams organization, currently serving as regional director for the Maryland/Washington, D.C. area, as well as president of her brokerage firm, Keller Williams Capital Properties.

In this episode, Lovett-Menkiti shares inspiration and strategies she learned along her leadership journey, and reminds listeners that while women do make up the majority of real estate professionals, they’re still underrepresented in leadership roles. She offers valuable tips on how women can balance this playing field and carve out their own path to leadership.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:02 – How Lovett-Menkiti went from social worker to selling real estate

2:19 – Why entering real estate during a recession was “a gift”

3:18 – What Lovett-Menkiti’s journey to leadership was like

5:38 – Why Lovett-Menkiti was tapped for a leadership role

7:17 – How Lovett-Menkiti describers herself as a leader

8:28 – How to lead through influence

10:04 – The best tricks for being a leader

11:55 – The biggest challenges for women leaders in real estate

16:19 – How Lovett-Menkiti balances commitments

19:51 – Smart purchases for new leaders

21:34 – How to handle sacrifices as a leader

22:46 – How to prepare for when the music stops

28:00 – The best advice for adjusting to a new reality

About

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti first set out to be a social worker, holding a BA from James Madison University and a Masters from Bryn Mawr College in that field. After finishing her education in 2004 and working as a high school counselor, she entered real estate in 2007, joining her husband who had opened the first Keller Williams in Washington, D.C. three years prior.

She currently serves as both president of Keller Williams Capital Properties and regional director of the Maryland/DC area for the national Keller Williams brand. The first black woman to hold the role, she oversees 4,500-plus agents throughout the region. An advocate for women taking on leadership roles in the industry, she will also serve as the 2023 Broker Relations Liaison for the National Association of REALTORSⓇ.

Links and Resources