Some believe it’s not how you start but how you finish that counts, but it never hurts to start a new year on the right foot. Most real estate professionals would agree that the start of a new year can bring some anxiety, especially after all the forecasts and predictions circulating in the industry.

Regardless of what the soothsayers are anticipating, there are plenty of things that you can start doing now to kick off a year that will yield positive results for your business. From reconnecting with past clients to getting your social media and email marketing strategy into gear, here are a few actionable strategies to start 2023 on a high note.

Reconnect with past clients

The start of a new year provides ample opportunity to reach out to clients you’ve previously worked with. Whether it’s been a few months or years since you’ve spoken with them, reconnecting with past clients should be a top priority for each agent in 2023 as you look for leads and referrals to help fuel your business in the new year.

There are a few ways to reconnect, from sending them personal texts or phone calls to reaching out to them via social media. However you choose to do so, make sure to do so authentically and genuinely.

Seek and schedule training opportunities

If you’re not learning, you’re not growing. The start of the year is an excellent time to start earmarking your schedule for coaching and professional development opportunities that can help you take your business to the next level. There are several recurring programs and webinars to choose from this year, from 100 Days to Greatness (hosted by Buffini and Company) and renowned Darryl Davis Seminars to annual events like RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2023! or CEO and Leadership Exchange.

Start mapping out your skill-building and business development game plan now.

Less is more approach

It won’t take a herculean effort to start 2023 off on the right foot. Smaller, consistent actions over time can amount to significant results for the patient and persistent agents. For example, a manageable daily task of having two conversations with a buyer and seller can amount to 60 chats a month—and about 720 discussions a year. If you convert just 10% of those calls into clients, you’re looking at seven to eight transactions that could lead to much more. That makes those two calls per day worth it, right?

Mind your online presence

Take time to evaluate—or reevaluate—your digital branding and marketing identity and strategy. If tweaks need to be made to stay relevant to your audience and competitive in your markets, make them. Sprucing up your content offerings with platforms like RISMedia’s ACESocial, and try scheduling posts and newsletters in advance so that you can take those off your task list weeks or even months in advance. This will help keep your online presence fresh and robust as the new year kicks into gear.