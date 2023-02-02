Looking for books that will make your heart race and your hair stand on end? Look no further! Whether you’re looking for the next book club read, something to pass the time, or a way to hop back into reading, these three page turning thrillers are sure to keep your eyes glued to the page until the very end.

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

A beautiful melding of horror and thriller, this book is utterly captivating from start to end. The book follows protagonist Thiago as he navigates the world after his wife, Vera’s, suspicious death. As time goes by, the strange events that had plagued the couple prior to the tragedy continue to unfold and shed light on the true reason behind Vera’s untimely demise. Moreno brilliantly explores the journey of grief while also incorporating elements of horror and the supernatural that are sure to keep you wondering what’s next until the bitter end.

The Likeness by Tana French

In the second volume of the Dublin Murder Squad series, French follows Detective Cassie Maddox through perhaps one of the most peculiar cases of her career. Upon discovering Cassie’s deceased doppelganger, Cassie is brought out of retirement as an undercover detective and thrusted into the thick of it all. In this A Secret History-esque thriller French masterfully creates a world filled with characters the reader cannot help but want to learn more about.

Never Have I Ever by Joshilyn Jackson

Upon the arrival of a new, intoxicatingly interesting neighbor, Roux, Amy Whey is immediately brought face to face with the sins of her past. In this enticing tale of lies and deception, Jackson follows Amy as she is forced to decide how far she’ll go to cover up her dark past in order to preserve the new life she’s created for herself. This book will have you on the edge of your seat, never knowing when the next twist is going to rock you to your very core.