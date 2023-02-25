In today’s digital-focused world, social media is a critical tool for real estate agents to have in their arsenal. From networking with industry experts and connecting with your sphere of influence, to showcasing your listings and highlighting your expertise, having a strong social media strategy is key to finding success in your business.

In RISMedia’s next webinar, experts will guide agents through developing a winning social strategy guaranteed to keep you top-of-mind and grow your business throughout the year.

WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023

TIME: 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER NOW

Sponsored by

Speakers



Moderator: Sherri Johnson, CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, is the leading female national speaker and coach for real estate agents, managers, brokers and executives, guaranteed to take your business or company to the next level. Her coaching and consulting systems and strategies are unmatched nationally and bring immediate and sustainable results. Her dynamic style, enthusiasm and passion are contagious, and she engages with humor and high energy at every level.

Stephanie Alfonso, director of Sales Enablement & Solution Engineering at Elm Street Technology, brings encouragement, excitement and knowledge to social media marketing and online lead generation training. She has an insatiable desire to help agents at all levels, from brand-new agents to seasoned top producers. Her empowering, high-energy teaching style and vast knowledge of online lead generation is well received and makes for compelling marketing and business growth and development events.

Stephan Haladay, national business development consultant, quickly became an audience favorite since joining Elm Street Technology due to his straightforward approach to all things digital marketing and lead generation. Approaching education with a millennial mindset, he offers his audience a unique perspective on best practices for using social media to capture, engage and convert.

Carrie Little is designated managing broker/owner of Carmarc Realty Group in West Chicago, Illinois. She comes from the residential, commercial and new construction arene. With her extensive background, in video and technology her goal is to work with agents that embrace technology. She enjoys the process of helping families and individuals find a place to call home.