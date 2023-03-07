To the public, unfortunately, most real estate agents appear pretty much the same. That means most agents turn to new approaches in an effort to set themselves apart from the crowd of more than 1 million other agents.

The tried-and-true methods, such as door-knocking, geographical farming, holding open houses and referrals from past clients continue to generate transactional leads, but they won’t set you apart from other agents.

Recent surveys reveal that many agents spend substantial money marketing themselves in hopes of setting themselves apart, but rarely can they measure the results of dollars spent.

The most recent data from marketing companies show that it takes a targeted, consistent plan for agents to stay top of mind today.

The first step is to set yourself apart. Here are some proven systems to help you do just that:

Rebrand your marketing by showcasing your specific “unfair competitive advantage” (UCA). When you have a defined and targeted message, you are more likely to create a unique offering that sets you apart from your competition. You add value if you specialize in a particular segment of the market, whether types of properties, such as waterfronts, or types of consumers, like military or first-time buyers. Then, create marketing that is relevant to the needs of this niche. It’s your unique value proposition, and it must stand apart from the “standard services” that others also offer. Align your marketing with your brand. Post statements of value on your social media, videos, emails and blog posts. Your first target market should be your MVPs (your Top 50) and your past clients—this group needs to be aware of how your specialization can help them, or their family and friends. Communicate your specialization through client appreciation events, your website and monthly videos. Creating a tagline that helps further define your UCA is key to refining your brand. Build a campaign around your special services. If you are serving a given area, push out marketing messages that are hyperlocal and of high interest to that area. Geographic farms are less interested in what’s happening in real estate on a national level than in what’s going on in their neighborhood.

In almost any profession, providing specialized services elevates a brand “preference” to brand “insistence” that will set you apart from the crowd. Take the time to invest in your expertise in a given area of the industry and help customers make you their first choice every time.

