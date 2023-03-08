John L. Scott announces broker Amy Kane as the new Luxury Advisor for Oregon and SW Washington. She previously served as an Office Leader and Business Coach for John L. Scott’s Lake Oswego location.

Kane has more than 27 years of real estate sales and management experience. She joined John L. Scott in 2020 after moving from New York City to Portland. She will bring her background in coaching, mentoring, and business development to grow the Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott® brand.

One of her primary focuses will be doing luxury listing appointment collaborations with John L. Scott brokers and personal broker development in the region’s marketplace. Kane sees potential for growing John L. Scott’s luxury presence in the developing regions of Oregon and southwest Washington, the company said.

Since 2022, John L. Scott has been expanding with regular acquisitions and office additions in its served areas of the Pacific Northwest. Kane will be guiding a further expanded brand presence, the company said, through training and education.

For more information, visit https://www.johnlscott.com/home.