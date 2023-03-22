Above: Anthony Casella

ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Anthony Casella of Grafton, Massachusetts, has been named branch director of the brokerage’s Marlborough office.

“I am so excited to be providing support and guidance to a tremendous outfit of talented agents,” said Casella, “as well as continuing to learn, grow and succeed in real estate for my new team and this fantastic company!”

Casella previously served as a REALTOR® with RE/MAX Executive Realty in North Grafton. Before that, he served in various positions at Sun Life in Wellesley Hills. Most recently, he was a senior business system analyst. He also served in various positions at Keyport Life Insurance, Boston, and Saleslink Corporation, South Boston.

“In this ever-evolving industry, Anthony’s skills in sales, technology and real estate make him an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Jeff Taylor, vice president, growth and development. “Anthony has a passion for real estate, and a desire to help others reach and exceed their goals. Anthony will be a great asset for our real estate professionals, as he leads the Marlboro office in his new role.”

Taylor was promoted to his current role at ERA Key from general manager in October 2022. The company and its agents have received accolades, including a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts designation seven years running. This makes it all the more likely the brokerage will be able to continue attracting top talent.

