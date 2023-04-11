Prospecting. Whether you love it or are terrified of it, it’s a necessary part of finding new clients and building your book of business. For new agents starting from scratch, prospecting can be even more intimidating.

I want to make it a little less so with some proven strategies that you can use to start generating listings this month.

Phone For-Sale-By-Owners (FSBOs). Don’t buy into the idea that all FSBOs are mean. The truth is that they, for the most part, don’t know how much they can truly lose by selling themselves. They believe that they can sell on their own and save money, but year after year, statistics from the National Association of REALTORS® will debunk that myth. Call them with a focus on service, pose rapport-building questions that determine their commitment and ask them, “Would you be offended if I came over to have a look and see how I can help?”

Phone Expired listings. These homeowners already see the value in working with an agent. They just need to understand the value of working with the right agent (you) with the right marketing tools and pricing strategies.

Phone FSBO and Expired listings from two-plus years ago that pulled their home from the market. These homeowners are almost never on a real estate agent’s radar, but at one time, this source of leads was committed to moving. They might now be ready for a change.

Phone rental properties. Investors are often part-time investors, which means they don’t have the financial means in many cases to carry vacant properties and could be bleeding cash when there are no renters. Offer a solution to get them top dollar for their properties.

Phone people in the neighborhoods of new listings. When a sign from another agent’s listing is seen by people in the neighborhood, they start thinking about selling. What’s funny is that they almost always choose to list with another brokerage because they’re worried about their neighbors “knowing too much” about their home. Get in there and solve that problem.

Take these prospecting ideas and commit to yourself and your career to call for new business at least one hour a day for the next 30 days and watch your listing inventory grow. Know that if you’re struggling, my team and I are here to help.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally.

For more information, visit http://www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.