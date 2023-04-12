ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Cathy Lomasney, an agent in the Billerica, Massachusetts office, has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of NAR.

To earn the designation, she successfully completed a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

It is her 12th professional certification. Her others include:

Accredited Staging Professional Real Estate Agent (ASPRE®)

Certified Buyer Representative (CBR) Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE)

Certified Selling Professional (CSP)

Military Relocation Professional (MRP)

Seller Representative Specialist (SRS)

Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES)

At Home with Diversity (AHWD)

e-Pro Internet professional

GREEN designation for energy efficiency and sustainability

Loss Mitigation Certification (LMC).

Lomasney, who has been a real estate professional since 2005, is frequently ranked among ERA Key’s top agents, the company said. She was recently named Agent of the Year for Middlesex County by RateMyAgent, a client review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals. For 2022, she ranked 8th in sales among all ERA Key agents. She also received the Leaders’ Circle Award, which includes agents who have sold at least 65 units or a total volume of at least $10 million.

She is also active in the agency’s charitable contributions, including leading the annual Toys for Tots collection of children’s toys for Christmas.

She attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and Northeastern University, Boston. She is a member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®, the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

For more information, visit https://www.keyrealtyservices.com/.