More leadership shakeups are taking place at Anywhere Real Estate. The real estate giant announced that industry icon Sherry Chris is retiring from her role as president and CEO of the Anywhere Expansion Brands portfolio.

The real estate giant, formerly Realogy Holdings Corp., announced Thursday that Chris would be exiting her role at the helm of the portfolio, which oversees Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (BHGRE) and ERA® Real Estate (ERA), after nearly two decades.

“As I reflect on my years leading some of the greatest brands in real estate, I appreciate the immense privilege I have had to work alongside so many amazing entrepreneurs and industry leaders,” Chris said in a statement.

While she has been at the helm of Anywhere Expansion Brands for the past 17 years, Chris touts more than 40 years in the real estate business. Moving into real estate in 1982 after a career in the banking industry, Chris quickly rose through the ranks of brokerage leadership at various real estate companies before becoming chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a role she held before launching BHGRE.

In that time, Chris has become an iconic figure in the industry, accruing countless accolades, including being inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame, which celebrates industry icons for their outstanding achievements and commitment to exemplary service.

She was also recently named an RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker in the Luminaries category for her work championing and mentoring women in real estate looking to progress their careers in the industry.

Chris reflected on her career in a recent Facebook post thanking her colleagues and friends in the industry, while also looking toward the future.

“For 17 years, I have proudly led some of the most iconic brands in real estate,” Chris wrote. “Together, we have left a huge impact in the communities we serve and the businesses that we have built. As I announce my retirement from brand leadership, I reflect on the time I have spent with affiliate owners, agents, leaders, and industry influencers. You have all deeply inspired me to be the best, to take calculated risks and to innovate, always.”

Chris is expected to retire on May 1, but will continue working with Anywhere in a new executive advisor role at Anywhere Brands. She will “support the company’s value to its growing network of affiliated broker/owners.”

“As I move to my next chapter, I am honored Anywhere has asked me to continue following my passion of helping broker/owners across our brands thrive and find success in their business as I continue to champion them in the industry,” Chris said.

This role will involve working with Anywhere Brands President and CEO Sue Yannaccone, mentoring and coaching new leaders at the company. That includes helping to find her successor at BHGRE and ERA. According to Anywhere, Chris will continue to provide oversight “to ensure a smooth transition.”

“The impact Sherry has made on our company, our brands and our affiliated brokers and agents is nothing less than remarkable,” Yannaccone said in a statement congratulating Chris on her successful work as a brand leader.

Yannaccone continued, “Sherry remains one of the most influential and impactful leaders in the real estate industry, which is why we are thrilled she will continue to share her talents with our company in her new role.”