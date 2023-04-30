The obvious things that need to be addressed before having a client’s home be listed for sale are, well, obvious. Anything you can easily see that’s broken…a window, for example, needs to be fixed pronto. Some things aren’t so obvious, but also need to be taken care of. The last thing you want is for potential homebuyers to discover things amiss for themselves. It puts negativity and doubt about the house in their minds. Here are some of the things to check and make sure are not problems.

Sinks and faucets. Assume that every potential homebuyer will turn on every faucet, including the bathtub, checking hot and cold water and drains. Water should run leak-free from faucets, while drains should operate free and clear. The overflow drain, which prevents overfilling a bathtub, should work as well. Hot and cold options should operate as marked on the faucets.

Cabinets. Assume that they will be opened. In both the kitchen and bathrooms, they should be in good condition, free of water damage or rot, and be visually appealing. Cabinet doors and drawers should open and close smoothly. Fix loose hinges, unclog or replace stuck drawer tracks, and replace broken knobs or handles. Check that paint isn’t chipped or peeling. Also make sure whatever is in the cabinets is neat and clean.

Ceilings and floors. Family and friends won’t be looking up and down, but homebuyers will. From laminate to carpet, everything should be in excellent condition. Replace chipped or cracked floor tiles. Refinish scratched or dented hardwood. Replace torn carpeting, or have it steam-cleaned, especially if you have pets. Make sure there are no water stains on ceilings, even if the problem was fixed long ago.

Doors. Clearly they need to work. The front door needs to be inviting and painted perfectly. Major flaws or dents must be fixed. Hardware like door handles should be in fine shape, and weatherstripping should be intact. Sliding glass doors should be properly aligned on tracks. The door leading to the garage should be fire-rated and code-compliant.