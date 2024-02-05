2023 was quite the year for real estate, with attention-grabbing headlines throwing new curveballs at each and every turn. From a shifting market to historically high mortgage rates and the legal challenges targeting organized real estate, there was a lot to talk about.

Now that the sun has set on 2023, we’re taking a quick peek back on the year that was—and sharing some of the top headlines on rismedia.com.

Now, without further ado, here are the top headlines that you, our readers, were interested in this past year, broken down by category:

Lawsuits

2023 was the year of the lawsuit, with all eyes on the legal landscape as the landmark Burnett class action case went to trial and copycat lawsuits were filed in the wake of the verdict.

As Commission Lawsuits Heat Up, Set the Record Straight With Deeper Client Conversations

Industry Reacts: Execs Voice Frustrations, Predictions After Guilty Verdict

A (Nearly) Complete Index of Every Antitrust and Commission Lawsuit (So Far)

Economy

As mortgage rates continued to climb and home sales remained sluggish, real estate professionals across the board tuned into news about the economy every chance they could get.

Housing Recession ‘Essentially Over,’ Says NAR Economist

Buffini, Yun Predict Big Mortgage-Rate Drop and Housing Rebound in 2024

Deciphering the Misunderstood Housing Market

MLS

Multiple listing services across the board made moves in 2023, beginning with the launch of a brand-new consumer-facing listing project to kick off the year…and RISMedia was there for it all.

MLS’s to Launch Consumer Portal, With Free Leads and ‘Pristine’ Listings

MLS Leaders Seeking Unity, Preparing for Change Post-Burnett

Bright MLS Urges Transparency in AVMs as Regulators Consider New Rules

Brokerages/Companies

We kept a pulse on the industry at large throughout 2023, covering changes large and small, important conversations and everything in between.

Why David Romero Found a New Home at Realty ONE Group

Podcast Digs Into CoStar CEO’s Response to realtor.com

Homes.com Vaults to Second Place in ‘Portal Wars’

Social Skills

Our bi-monthly social skills series, which focuses on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions, received a lot of attention from agents and brokers alike—underscoring the importance of social media.

Taking Advantage of Every Social Media Audience

Modern Door-Knocking Methods for Generating Leads and Building Relationships

The Playbook

We took the playbook concept to a whole new level in 2023 with a bi-weekly segment centering on what brokers and agents are doing to ensure they not only survive but thrive.

How to Determine When the Listing Price Is Right

A Complete Guide to Probate Listings

Consumer Behavior

Keeping up with consumers is the name of the game for real estate professionals who want to stay ahead of the competition and in tune with the wants and needs of prospective buyers and sellers—and we had a lot of fun examining consumer trends in 2023.

It’s The Vibes: Top 10 States People Move to for Lifestyle

9 Cities Where Rent Prices are Finally Dropping

Mortgage

While mortgage rates were a hot topic of conversation throughout 2023, catapulting to a 23-year high by the tail end of the year, we kept a close eye on everything occurring within the mortgage industry.

New Federal Mortgage Rule Aims to Benefit the Less Affluent, but Good Credit Borrowers Will Pay More

Wells Fargo Announces Large-Scale Withdrawal From Mortgage Market

Mortgage Options Agents Should Understand

Luxury

Luxury real estate will never go out of style and will always be a sector of the industry we enjoy shining a light on. From trends to closing gifts, the sky’s the limit in the luxury arena.

4 Luxury Home-Staging Trends for 2023

Why Adopting a Luxury Mindset Is Imperative

5 Closing Gifts to Give to Your Luxury Real Estate Clients

Technology

As technology continues to disrupt the residential real estate industry, AI took things to a whole new level in 2023.

Elevate Your Property Marketing with ChatGPT: Top 3 Input Prompts

How Artificial Intelligence Will Change Real Estate: Should We Brace for Impact or Embrace It?

Government

The government and its related agencies were busy in 2023, and our editors were on top of all the news coming out of Washington, D.C.

5 Takeaways From the Renters Bill of Rights

Freddie Mac Announces New Down Payment Assistance Program

FHFA Announces Conforming Loan Limit Values for 2024

