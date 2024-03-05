It was after a distressing discovery that REALTORⓇ Jeffrey Decatur, a longtime broker associate with RE/MAX Capital, in Latham, New York, decided less is definitely more when it comes to open house food and drink offerings.

“I am no longer a fan of food at open houses,” he asserts. “I used to have some kind of beverage and snack until one child left the wrong side of a chocolate chip cookie on a seller’s very expensive comforter, and another dumped a drink box on a couch. I will offer water, so even if it spills it wont stain anything. People are there to buy a house, not eat. It also limits the need for anyone to use the facilities.”

There are established ways to conduct most aspects of the residential real estate business. Not so with open houses. Every REALTORⓇ finds their own way, making it one of the more unique aspects of the industry. Music? Food? Aroma? Yes? No? Hard and fast rules? It’s more like soft and slow ones, as in whatever works for you.

During today’s challenging buying and selling landscape, open houses can be more important for agents than they may have been in the not so distant past, when they were likely busier with clients and there was no shortage of homes on the market. Now, with limited inventory, listings are even more golden. And as you know, but the public generally does not, open houses are as much for meeting new potential clients as they are for trying to sell the house.

“I greet visitors personally and get to know their situation by asking specific questions and listening,” says Pam Rosser Thistle, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® in Philadelphia. “Often, we sit down to talk. Sometimes people enter and think they have walked into someone’s home by mistake because it feels more like a relaxing social get together than an open house.

“I don’t bring food, music or candles. I bring information about the house, seller’s disclosures and sign-in sheets. And I make sure to have signs out nearby. As kind and caring as I can be, I am also clear on the responsibility to my sellers. Everyone must sign in or they are asked to leave. This protects my sellers. One time someone was angry about this policy, kicked the dog’s water bowl at me and yelled. I escorted him to the street. I make a point of running an organized open house, knowing the property, respecting the personal items in the house and being ready to provide feedback to the sellers and follow up with the agents of represented visitors.”

Again, there is no one size fits all for open houses, no for-sure rights or wrongs. It’s whatever works for each agent, and what they’re comfortable with, seeing as they are the welcome wagon in the house for multiple hours and who knows how many visitors. Often neighbors who just want to see inside the house will come by. Debbie Lang, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, Princeton, New Jersey and BHHS Florida Realty, Boca Raton, Florida, welcomes them.

“I love open houses,” she exclaims. “They’re an excellent opportunity to impress and connect face to face with prospective buyers and sellers. They are also a great way to build rapport with the neighbors. Hosting an open house just for the neighbors one hour before the public arrives is a strategy to prospect for more listings and/or have the neighbors help you find their next neighbor.

“I usually display professional brochures with everything you could want to know about the home, including a survey and a list of every highlight and improvement. Plus the latest mortgage-rate sheets, useful neighborhood data that includes current school information and parks and recreation nearby. I have home-buying tips as well as a profile sheet of my bio in addition to plenty of business cards. Having everyone sign in with their contact information and how they heard of the open house is a must.

“I also have bottled water and sweet treats. I sometimes make fresh chocolate-dipped strawberries. Special touches make you unique and unforgettable. There is always smooth jazz or soft piano music playing to create ambiance and atmosphere. All window treatments and blinds are open to show off the space with as much light as possible. My listings always are clutter free and show as immaculately as possible. Lastly, it is truly important to greet everyone with a warm smile when you welcome them into the home.”

Decatur’s open house ways and means mirror those of Lang’s other than, ahem, the food.

“I try to have any information someone could possibly ask for at the ready,” he says. “Fact sheets, school reports, stats. I will have flyers, brochures and other things to offer. For example, ‘How to find the best interest rates,’ and ‘Top 10 questions to ask a REALTORⓡ,’ Also a coupon from a mover or home-improvement store. Buyers love that. This is typically how I gain a new buyer. I will also have branded pens, pads and calendars.”

Common-sense scents

“I truly enjoy preparing for an open house and try to create a fresh and comfortable atmosphere for each one,” says Melissa Hoff, broker associate and team leader of The Hoff Group at Compass, in Florida. “I love using my Aroma360 diffuser and specialty candles, especially if the home smells like pets. Orchids give off a pretty, clean and minimalistic vibe that I think is perfect for decorating open houses. Custom bottled water with my branding is a must since the attendees can take it to go and it serves as a nice marketing reminder. I use a branded doormat with my phone number on it in case anyone shows up late or misses the open house, so they will know how to contact me. Sometimes I bake chocolate chip cookies for the delicious taste and the incredible aroma!”

All agree that ensuring the house looks its best is more important than scents, food or music. Visitors are there to see if it just might be their next home. So preparation is key.

“The atmosphere I try to create at an open house is relaxed, open and educational,” says Decatur. “I will walk through the property with the sellers and try to remove any potential negative impressions. For example, religious or political affiliations, sports teams, memorials of a loved one, pet stuff. You don’t want to trigger a potential buyer with any kind of negativity or anything out of the ordinary. Many years ago I showed a house that had Kermit the Frog green shag carpeting. To this day we refer to it as the Kermit carpet house. That carpet has been gone for decades, but the impression lasted. So you don’t want a home to be the one with the leaky faucet, or broken microwave door, etc.

“I try to keep it relaxed with mellow music. Not elevator music, not smooth jazz, but more like low-key 80s and 90s music. Something a little older, yet upbeat. There are actually Pandora stations for just this. You don’t want an overwhelming scent. Inevitably someone might be allergic or just find it offensive. Rule number one, no negative impressions. Additionally, if there is a strong scent of a candle or something people may think you are trying to cover something up.”

Decatur points out that while people are coming to see the house, they should be equally or more impressed with the agent there. That’s how they may become a client.

“Present yourself professionally,” he says. “Nosy neighbors are out there and frequently agent shopping, so I always set the stage. I will have my laptop with a loop of my stats playing… ‘Sold in 4 days,’ ‘Sold over list,’ ‘Sold 6 homes in this neighborhood,’ etc. I’m trying to engage someone to spark a conversation. It helps to differentiate you, and catches peoples attention.”

And yet, all the careful planning and execution of open houses cannot prevent the occasional yikes moment. Decatur experienced one he will never forget.

“I had an open house on a Saturday morning for a young male seller,” he recalls. “His house was set up for a party at all times. There were about five couples there. Some parents and I were walking through the dining room and kitchen when their kid grabbed the remote to turn on cartoons on the mounted TV in the living room. Well, let’s just say Elmer Fudd wasn’t hunting a silly wabbit. The surround sound was on full blast and could be heard throughout the house. I was mortified! Everyone saw what was on the screen, threw me dirty looks and left. I still drive by that house at least once a week and can’t help but laugh. So it is now on my list when I get to an open house to check the TV or DVR.”