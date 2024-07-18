Above: Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Elias Astuto and Christa Ross.

With the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) post-settlement practice changes taking effect next month, real estate professionals are faced with the reality of having to alter the way they do business. The weight is also being felt among the coaches responsible for ensuring that the next generation of agents is prepared for the market they’ll be working in, so we asked some of the coaches who numbered among our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“In light of the NAR settlement and changes to how real estate is conducted, how are you preparing your students for the real estate world of tomorrow?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Influencers

Elias Astuto

Director of Sales and Coaching

Fast Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty

“We have to reevaluate the delivery of a proper buyer’s presentation. Some agents, unfortunately, prior to the settlement, were not conducting a thorough buyer’s presentation. That must change. We’re coaching our agents to fine-tune their presentation. Practice the delivery and mastery of their buyer presentation. Set clear expectations, understand consumers’ goals and motivation, explain their process and strategy, fully articulate why me and lastly, explain how we officially work together (broker buyer agreement) and explain compensation. The buyer presentation should now feel like a listing presentation. When executed properly, it justifies the compensation.”

Influencers

Christa Ross

Lead Coach | Vice President Career Development

William Raveis Real Estate

“Whether it’s through company-wide training, or the personalized local sessions from each of our strategic growth coaches, our current training philosophy revolves around a central metric: carving your core and mastering your mindset. The future success of agents hinges largely on their self-belief and their ability to convey this confidence to clients who are often overwhelmed with choices and questions. Agents must overcome societal reluctance to ‘boast’ about their attributes and confidently highlight their strengths. We teach our agents to focus on a few fundamental strongholds that drive successful outcomes for their clients. By moving past the fluff and emphasizing these core attributes, agents can distinguish themselves in a crowded market. Being ‘client-focused’ is a baseline expectation of today’s consumer, but what truly sets agents apart are qualities such as innovation, responsiveness, fearlessness, adaptability and influence.”

Influencers

Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Educator/Speaker

ReMarkiTable

“I’m equipping licensed real estate professionals to focus on solutions rather than problems. I believe the answers to the NAR settlement agreement are already in place. Firstly, I encourage real estate professionals to adopt a commercial mindset by utilizing letters of intent to leverage their negotiations. Secondly, I urge them to operate like global practitioners in environments where organized real estate and MLS may be absent, necessitating securing signed buyer agreements or representation. Thirdly, I advocate for integrating the Employer Assisted Housing (EAH) program, where real estate professionals can collaborate with nonprofit organizations and lenders to establish forgivable down payment programs for employers, ultimately reducing their training costs.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2024-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers.