That could well be the slogan for the Randy Dyck-led Eximus Real Estate Team in Canada. The brokerage, aligned with eXp Realty, has flexed over the years from four to 28 agents, with six currently on board. Dyck, president and leader, has overseen broad success over the years since starting the team in 2002.

While the ups and downs of the industry have caused the roster to do likewise, Dyck understands and preaches the crucial importance of relationships and knowing how to work with clients and staff at his business in the Fraser Valley, a geographical region in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada, and Northwestern Washington State.

“Throughout my many years of being a top-producing real estate agent, I have learned many things about my life and career that have brought me to the place that I am now,” says Dyck. “I have discovered that the most important things—more important than making a sale—are building long-term relationships and understanding those with whom I work. I provide my clients with honesty, knowledge and expertise through timely and continual communication.

“To give my clients the best service possible, I invest time and resources into keeping up with technology and information resources that are not available to every agent. Having sold thousands of homes in the Fraser Valley, I have had the advantage of being familiar with the history and the layout of many homes and neighborhoods in the community. I have a great amount of experience in negotiation, which ensures that seller clients will receive top dollar for their property.

“I strive to make sure my standards for work ethic, customer service and results surpass my clients’ expectations and industry standards. The passion that I started with when entering the real estate world is just as strong today as it was those many years ago. I enjoy discovering what each day will bring as I work with my clients and help them to achieve their goals.

“We know that each buyer and seller is unique; therefore, we take the time to understand their personal plans and goals to help achieve them. Our team of expert real estate agents, who have been consistently rewarded for exceptional service, always provide the highest level of professional service.”

Dyck gave RISMedia his thoughts on a variety of topics, mostly team-related.

Michael Catarevas: How long have you been in real estate?

Randy Dyck: I have been licensed since May 1992, so 33 years. Twenty-two years as a team lead.

MC: Why do you prefer working on a team over working alone?

RD: I love the team model. It allows me to lead and help others not only in real estate, but in life. Secondly, this can be a lonely business. The team brings us together as a unit working collectively, brings our resources together and leverages each other to not only be more successful, but to service and help our clients with a more holistic approach. We are all better together.

MC: How do you navigate the individual personalities and skill sets when working on a real estate team?

RD: Human resources can be the difference between a great team culture, environment and producing team. Too much of one personality can be a blessing or a curse. I have had a team of high Ds (direct, decisive and driven), and we made it work. I have also had a few high Ds destroy team culture over the years. The key is understanding the personalities and giving that agent/personality the space and opportunities they need to be successful and happy in their role. Team lead and admin lead need to be on the same page, and the two then lead with a unified approach. Ultimately, all agents and support staff need to feel like they are heard, seen, felt and appreciated for their role.

MC: How is the market influencing your team when it comes to decision-making, strategy and sales?

RD: The market is continually influencing the team. Due to recent changes in the last 12 months, I have reduced the number of members on my team. I have also reduced my budget by $1.2 million. There’s more focus on past clients, referrals and servicing our database.

MC: As a team lead, are you just a team leader—or are you in production as well?

RD: A lead in production is where the money is. Once out of production, the balancing act of the net can be a challenge.

MC: What are some tips and strategies you can share for managing a large or small real estate team.

RD: It’s often not about the how, but rather about the who. Make sure you hire for your weaknesses. Like attracts like. We need to hire for our weaknesses. A strong lead admin is crucial. In fact, if I was creating a partnership team, I would consider the partner to be an admin over agent partner.

MC: What is the secret to the success of your real estate team?

RD: Frankly, it’s my leadership and production. If the team lead can make it rain for others and support them through leadership, success will follow.

MC: How do you divide workload and responsibilities amongst the team to keep everyone on track and on the same page?

RD: Job descriptions, responsibilities, accountability, software. Teamwork makes the dream work.

MC: What advice do you have for real estate professionals looking to join a team?

RD: An agent can accelerate their learning, ability and skill significantly by joining a team. A team, the right team, will compress three to five years of being an individual into one year. Many agents think they are giving up potential income with the split. However, they are actually going to earn more and solidify themselves as a bonafide agent in less than a year on the right team.

MC: What advice do you have for new team leaders?

RD: Do not fight the team’s process. If the team is successful, their methods, processes and systems for success must be working. Be a sponge. Put your head down, commit to the team, the work and the process. Attitude is the winning formula. Skill can be learned.

MC: What is the single most important factor that makes your team work so well?

RD: Leadership. Everything rises and falls on leadership.

MC: Talk about the culture within your team, and the goals and core values you rely on.

Integrity. We always put our clients’ interests first and operate with the highest ethical standards. Honesty and transparency are our guiding principles. Excellence. We strive to be the best in everything we do, from our marketing efforts to our client interactions. We’re always looking for ways to improve and deliver top-notch service. Collaboration. Teamwork is at the heart of our success. By working together, we harness our collective strengths to achieve the best outcomes for our clients. Innovation. Staying ahead of the curve is important to us. We’re always exploring new trends and techniques to offer cutting-edge solutions. Accountability. We take responsibility for our actions. Keeping our promises and maintaining trust is non-negotiable. Community. We believe in giving back. Being active in our local community and supporting charitable causes is something we’re passionate about.

