Despite the most recent drop in average mortgage rates, mortgage applications decreased this week, down 2.2% from last week’s 3.9% uptick, according to the latest Weekly Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending July 19, 2024.



This week’s data:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 2.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 2% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 0.3% from the previous week and was 38% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 4% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 4% compared with the previous week and was 15% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 39.7% of total applications from 38.8% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 5.8% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.4% from 13.5% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 14.8% from 15.2% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.4% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.82% from 6.87%, with points increasing to 0.59 from 0.57 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 7.09% from 7.07%, with points decreasing to 0.54 from 0.57 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.71% from 6.75%, with points increasing to 0.86 from 0.81 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.21% from 6.49%, with points increasing to 0.51 from 0.50 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.