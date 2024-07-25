OneKey® MLS has announced a partnership with Sidekick, the generative AI assistant designed to elevate the productivity of real estate professionals. This collaboration introduces Sidekick’s advanced integrated datasets and AI-powered workflow tools to more than 45,000 OneKey MLS REALTORS® across the New York metropolitan area.

Launched in November 2023, Sidekick stated it has quickly become a leader in the intersection of AI and real estate, delivering features such as real-time market and property data analysis, comparative market analysis (CMA) presentations and a comprehensive array of productivity tools. This new partnership follows Sidekick’s recent collaborations with the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR), MIAMI Realtors, BeachesMLS, and The MLS in Greater Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to join forces with OneKey MLS to support the way their members leverage AI to conduct and grow their businesses,” said Michael Martin, co-founder and co-CEO of Sidekick. “Expanding Sidekick’s customer base to New York is a moment we’ve been excited about since we first started building the product.”

Sidekick stated its platform leverages its AI technology to help users create CMA presentations, generate detailed market reports, manage emails and calendars and more, all through a user-friendly conversational interface. The AI’s ability to learn user preferences and adapt in real-time has made Sidekick an essential asset for real estate professionals looking to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS, stated, “Our mission is to empower our real estate professionals to achieve greater success in their business endeavors. By partnering with Sidekick, we are equipping our members with the most advanced AI tools available, enabling them to work smarter, faster and more efficiently. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry.”

For more information, visit https://onekeymls.com/.