The August issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how Buffini & Company and Realtor.com® are addressing buyer agency in their organizations: training and supporting their agents. In addition, we take a look at Homes.com and Realtor.com’s clash to be the number two real estate portal, legislative efforts to address corporate real estate investors, and the Coldwell Banker multi-office broker (MOB) network.

On the Cover

Answering the Call to Elevate Buyer Agency

Industry Giants Evolve to Provide Innovative Solutions

In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at the training and resources Buffini & Company and Realtor.com are providing to support buyer agents.

A New Designation for the New Rules of Real Estate Engagement

After the National Association of REALTORS® agreed to a $418 million landmark commission lawsuit settlement earlier this year, the industry is bracing for new rules to go into effect. To meet this moment, Buffini & Company is launching the Certified Full Service Professional designation aimed at helping full-time, full-service professionals communicate their value.

Standing Up for Buyer Representation

As practice changes required under the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Settlement Agreement go into effect this month, Realtor.com is doubling down on its commitment to not only educate buyers about the importance of buyer representation, but also to help agents communicate their value to potential clients.

Highlights

Homes.com, Realtor.com CEOs Clash for 2nd Place Supremacy, With Both Eyeing Zillow

In this exclusive feature, Andy Florance and Damian Eales dispute each other’s home-search site-traffic numbers, philosophies and business models.

Single-Family Homes Line Investor Portfolios—and Lawmakers Are Noticing

Read about the ongoing legislative efforts to address corporate buyers in the single-family home market.

The Transformative Power of Trust

The Coldwell Banker multi-office broker (MOB) network serves as an intimate and trusted focus group for members—a family of sorts with no agenda other than helping one another succeed.

