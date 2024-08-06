Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Entering the real estate industry can be exciting for aspiring young professionals, but many are often left wondering what they can do better to gain new long-term clients. The answer is simple: build and maintain an engaging social media presence.

Profile picture

Firstly, it’s imperative to instill confidence in consumers by elevating your social media profile to be as well put together as it can possibly be.

For example, homebuyers want an agent that walks the walk—or at least early on, makes it seem that way. Start out by making your profile picture a professional representation of yourself. You’ll want a headshot, that the brokerage you are affiliated with will likely take, where you look friendly, approachable and most importantly, like you get the job done.

Some agents like to seem goofy, and sure, that may be an intriguing trait to prospective homebuyers, but to start off, ensure that your pose is personable while maintaining professionalism. Would you reach out to yourself at first glance?

Content

When posting listings on each platform, descriptive language is key.

Do not caption a post like this: “Three bedroom home in Westchester, NY. Contact me if you are interested.”

The go-to alternative: “Gorgeous three bedroom home in North Salem, New York, surrounded by an attractive backyard fitting for dogs, peaceful farmland and rocky back roads. Just three miles west of North Salem High School, with a park and town pool nearby.”

The difference? One is broad and unintriguing, while the other makes it seem as if you, the agent, are excited about this home, and hope to find the right fit just as much as a potential buyer does. Afterall, the transaction must be mutually beneficial to both parties in the long-run.

Honest bio

Your bio should be clear and concise, discussing who you are, why you got into real estate and what separates you from the rest of the pack. Are you hungry and motivated because you are an emerging talent fresh into the market? Were you mentored by an industry legend? Clients want to get a glimpse of who you truly are.

Showcase your listings appropriately

High quality photos and videos should be at the forefront of every post. Invest in equipment to highlight each listed property, that way, virtual walkthroughs are something followers look forward to viewing.

Another opportunity to prove different from others is providing aerial footage with a drone. It is certainly not often that the entirety of a property—and what it is surrounded by—is given willingly in such detail at very first glance. Separate yourself from normality, in a modern society evolving with unique technology and growing social media platforms.

