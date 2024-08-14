Brown Harris Stevens has announced that Lisa Simonsen and The Simonsen Team have joined the firm’s flagship office on Park Avenue in Manhattan. With a history of luxury transactions across notable NYC properties, Simonsen has transacted more than $2 billion dollars over the course of her 20-year career, the company stated.

“Lisa Simonsen is recognized and respected throughout the industry for her business savvy, consummate professionalism and seamless integration with a modern lifestyle,” said BHS CEO Bess Freedman. “We’ve admired her professional interactions and success for quite some time and are thrilled to welcome Lisa and her team to our family.”

“Brown Harris Stevens has a solid reputation for luxury, and for providing innovative tools and resources to its agents and, in turn, the high-net-worth buyers and sellers that they represent,” said Simonsen. “We are excited that our domestic and international clients are poised to benefit from this ingenuity and from the firm’s sophisticated brand.”

Other notable industry leaders shared praise for Simonsen, including “The View” host Lisa Ling, who noted, “there’s no one in New York that I’d rather work with.” COO of SL Green Realty Corp. Edward Piccinich stated, “I am simply blown away by their outstanding service and unwavering dedication. From the first consultation to the final closing, Lisa was a true professional who went above and beyond to ensure the successful sale of my home.”

Simonsen is annually ranked among the top .05% of brokers in the nation and top 75 individual brokers in New York City, a release noted. Simonsen is responsible for a countless number of high-profile transactions and numerous record-breaking deals, the company added, noting that this year to date, Simonsen has sold over $200 million in listings.

