RISMedia recently announced the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2024. The third annual Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business, yet already achieving extraordinary results. Beginning this week, we will spotlight the five finalists from each region, starting with the Midwest.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange taking place September 4-6 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on Friday, November 8, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

Though the Rookie of the Year finalists come from all different markets across the country, their commonalities are what have driven them to such success, from continuing education, dedication to helping others and a strong focus on the goals they set for themselves, their clients and their businesses.

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2024 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Midwest finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on early success in real estate. Stay tuned to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

Meet the Top 5 Finalists From the Midwest

Emily Blake

The Christ Fritch Team, eXp Realty

Minnesota

Emily Blake took a leap of faith when she decided to pursue real estate, and after finding success in her first year, she knows it was the right decision. Crediting her success to her ambition, heart and mentors, Blake believes that leading with love will always be the right path.

“I have always kept my mission to lead with love, and being in real estate, I am able to do that every single day,” says Blake, who has been inspired by those she works with. “I wouldn’t be here today without the role models who have truly inspired me. As a rookie, it is so beneficial to have mentors that you love and trust. ”

Blake put her focus on the relationship-building and care-giving aspect of being an agent. “Each client has their own specific needs and wants, and it is so extremely special and honorable to be a trusted advisor for them throughout such an elaborate process. I will do anything for my clients, and it is so cool to see the referrals and opportunity that brings to my business.”

Mary Cousley

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

Illinois

Mary Cousley understands that real estate is a full-time, non-stop industry, and she has loved every minute of her rookie year. “Buyers and sellers are entering a major life change, and my job is always first and foremost to be available for them and lead them, adding clarity during this often unknown and confusing journey,” she says.

Taking advantage of her past experience has led Cousley to become a go-to agent, and believe that she has the ingredients for a successful real estate career. “Communicating with clients on how to visualize a home (for buyers) or how a home could be more marketable (for sellers) is not a trait all agents possess,” she says, “but is certainly one that sets the successful agents apart.”

She has worked on growing relationships, building a loyal following, maintaining a client-service program and absorbing all of her training to “make myself a valuable partner for both my clients and co-workers.”

Melissa Douglas

Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Central Illinois, REALTORS®

Illinois

Melissa Douglas has been a dedicated and hard-working agent throughout her first year in the business, always striving for excellence and serving her clients with professionalism and commitment. “It feels rewarding to know that my efforts have made a meaningful impact,” she says.

Always ready to step out of her comfort zone, Douglas is constantly learning from each and every transaction and client. In addition to taking part in any event, both inside or outside of her company, she has joined multiple committees and uses her time to get to know other agents outside of the transaction, building relationships and reputation.

“What I love most about real estate is the opportunity to help people achieve their dreams of homeownership. Whether it’s gaining independence with their first home, relocating, downsizing from a family home or moving for enjoyment, I know I’m making a lasting, positive impact on their lives.”

Sophia Espinoza

CENTURY 21 Circle

Indiana

Sofia Espinoza is helping others realize the dream of homeownership and believes that real estate has given her a larger purpose. “Homeownership is a goal for almost everyone, so being a part of that journey, through trials and tribulations that every transaction can face, is very humbling,” she says.

Supported by her family, Espinoza has been pushed to keep going through her rookie year in the business, even through trying times. She also worked closely with her mentor and long-time friend, David Taylor, who she says has been the biggest influence on her career.

“The hunt to find the perfect home is always exciting. But also being able to help people successfully close a chapter of their life when selling their home is rewarding. Not to mention when you share the good news that we have an offer over asking after a day on the market. In the end, helping others is always the goal and I am blessed to be able to do so for such a monumental time in people’s lives.”

Cole McNew

Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate

Michigan

Cole McNew strives for the opportunity to make a lasting impact on people’s lives. He is committed to serving his clients and community with integrity and excellence, and has poured dedication, hard work and passion into his first year in the business.

Crediting his brokers, mentors and team for encouragement and support, he takes a massive amount of pride in what he does. “Being born and raised here has given me a tremendous sense of pride to do what I can to make it a better place,” he says, also crediting the deep love for his community.

McNew enjoys the dynamic nature of the industry, always looking for the next challenge and learning experience. “Helping clients find the perfect property, whether it’s a dream home or a commercial investment, is incredibly rewarding,” he says. “Ultimately, being part of such an important decision in someone’s life is what drives me every day.”

