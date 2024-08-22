Above, Whitney LaCosta and Jemila Winsey

More than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers will converge on Washington, D.C., September 4 – 6 for RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, where we’ll candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business.

Here, Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®’ Whitney LaCosta and ERA Legacy Living’s Jemila Winsey shed light on the valuable messages they’ll be sharing as they take the stage as speakers at this can’t-miss industry gathering.

Whitney LaCosta

Broker/Owner

Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®

What strategic initiatives are you focusing on today, and how do you plan to share these insights at the CEO & Leadership Exchange?

We’ve always found that if we focus on how the market impacts buyers and sellers, and we work to develop programs to help them meet those challenges, then market conditions become opportunities for our success. Affordability is challenging for a large segment of our client base, so we’ve analyzed our resources and creatively bundled them in a program that eases the stress of the transaction while creating monetary savings for clients. We look forward to discussing the Hanna family of companies’ “Buyer and Borrow” program at the CEO Exchange.

Tell us about the specific initiatives or programs you’ve been involved in that aim to empower and support women in real estate.

Our efforts to educate, develop careers and open up leadership opportunities in our company have never been gender-specific. There’s nothing in our company’s programs or culture that’s given to some or withheld from others. That said, understand that our business community is female-dominated. My career has been guided and influenced by other successful women in the industry, and I’m incredibly grateful for the path they’ve shown me. It’s essential to help women of all ages realize they can have a successful career and still meet the demands and enjoy all the benefits of a robust personal and family life.

Jemila Winsey

CEO & Principal Broker

ERA Legacy Living

What are the most pressing challenges facing real estate, and what role do women leaders play in addressing these challenges?

As women leaders, we’re constantly faced with challenges that are shaping the future of our industry. One of the foremost issues is the lack of diverse perspectives in leadership, which hinders our ability to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities. Women leaders, in particular, play a crucial role in addressing this challenge by advocating for inclusivity and fostering collaborative environments. Events like the CEO & Leadership Exchange provide invaluable platforms for leaders to come together, share best practices and drive industry-wide change. These gatherings facilitate discussions on key issues like technological integration, where advancements such as AI are revolutionizing real estate operations.

Are there any innovative practices or strategies you’ve implemented at your brokerage that can serve as a model for others?

I’ve been pushing the envelope with some cutting-edge strategies that are setting new standards in our industry. By fully embracing AI-driven tools like HeyGen and ElevenLabs, we’re revolutionizing how we support clients and showcase properties. These tools automate processes and can be customized to provide highly personalized service, making the buying and selling process smoother and more efficient.

Another game-changer has been our community-focused marketing

approach. Instead of just listing properties, we’re telling stories about neighborhoods and partnering with local businesses. This approach boosts our listings while deepening our connections with potential buyers and sellers. I’ve also established a mentorship program specifically tailored to support aspiring female leaders by championing initiatives that celebrate the achievements of women through events and recognition programs. By highlighting their successes and contributions, we’re inspiring future leaders while showcasing the vital role women play in shaping the future of our industry.

More than 100 brokerage executives and industry leaders will take the stage to discuss trends and issues at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 4 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Learn more and register at https://events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange-2024.