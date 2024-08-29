The one topic currently being discussed across all platforms is the longevity of the real estate professional in today’s evolving industry. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) reports that only 11.4% of agents survive their first year. For a real estate agent or team to not just sustain their business but thrive, the fundamental key remains relationships.

Agents need to be in a position where they are consistently introduced to new contacts—contacts seeking out their industry knowledge and guidance. This referral-based, B2B business model is precisely the vision Jason Mitchell built JMG on, and it’s why JMG is one of the fastest-growing brokerages nationally.

However, the job doesn’t end with the introduction. Agents must have the knowledge and experience to handle clients at the highest possible level. When the job is done right, the client base will grow organically, ensuring sustained success in a competitive market.

Here’s the challenge: Generating leads can be incredibly time-consuming and expensive. A study by the Center for Real Estate Technology & Innovation found that 73% of agents spend six or more hours per week on lead generation. This leaves less time for what truly matters: building relationships with clients and providing exceptional service.

Tips on building relationships

The competition is fierce, and it’s important for you to go above and beyond, make a good impression and provide the best service to your clients. Here are a few ways you can build a relationship that lasts.

Personalization is king. Get to know your clients on a deeper level. Understand their lifestyle, needs and long-term goals. This allows you to tailor your approach, property suggestions and even negotiation tactics to what truly matters to them.

Proactive problem-solving. Anticipate potential challenges and roadblocks throughout the buying or selling process. Research the market thoroughly to identify potential issues and have solutions ready beforehand. This demonstrates your foresight and ability to navigate obstacles.

Tech-savvy service. Utilize technology to make the process smoother and more efficient. Use virtual tools for tours, share real-time updates through project management apps or even create customized market reports for your clients.

Let JMG help you build the relationships that will fuel your real estate career for years to come. Go to https://joinjmg.com/ to learn more.