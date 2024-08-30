The September issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Inside Real Estate’s new path to innovate in real estate technology: BoldTrail. In addition, we look at the CFA’s recently released consumer guidance, the latest RISMedia Broker Confidence Index, and how mortgage lenders are working to help cash-strapped buyers.

On the Cover

The Bold Standard

Inside Real Estate Sets the Pace for Tech Innovation With BoldTrail

To understand BoldTrail, you have to understand the vision behind it—and maybe just as important, the people and the history. Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, says BoldTrail is not just born from the company’s expertise as a longstanding technology partner to many of the largest brands and fastest-growing brokerages and teams in real estate, but from the values, insights and relationships built from its very earliest days. With a passion for customer success, the scale and resources to take on massive industry challenges and the insight and experience to solve common pain points for real estate businesses of all sizes, Skousen says the company is fully armed for this critical moment that has created uncertainty—but also opportunity—for everyone in real estate. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at how Inside Real Estate is blazing a (bold) trail for the future.

Highlights

Consumer Advocate Group Highlights ‘Opportunities and Risks’ of NAR Settlement

Meant to help buyers and sellers through the new process, the Consumer Federation of America recently released guidance aimed at consumers.

Brokers Say Agents Not Fully Prepared to Communicate Value, Negotiate

RISMedia’s latest nationwide survey found that brokers believe their agents have the basics down, but are less confident about other skills or knowledge.

Financing Agent Commissions Doesn’t Pencil Out for Buyers, Mortgage Experts Say

In this exclusive feature, discover the innovative ways lenders are working with cash-strapped buyers in the wake of NAR settlement changes.



