Realty ONE Group International announced it has surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide. The brand noted that their popularity continues to grow due to its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

In two years, Realty ONE stated they have grown from locations in two countries to now 20 countries worldwide. The brand now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

“We’re entering a new era of the ONE – through unity and togetherness, we achieve greater success faster,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “With the historic changes in the real estate industry, our proven, winning model and COOLTURE will fuel our growth now and in the future more than ever!”

Realty ONE Group International stated that the brand’s growth is accelerating as it welcomed 1,200 real estate professionals across ten branches in Florida this week.

Realty ONE Group International also stated that it was recently named the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500® list.

For more information, visit https://franchising.realtyonegroup.com/.