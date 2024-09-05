As a REALTOR®, you work long hours with irregular schedules, constantly juggling your personal needs with those of your family, clients and business. It’s a profession deeply rooted in personal connections, which means you’re often involved in every aspect of your operations. For your business to run smoothly, you need to be at your best.

Prioritizing your well-being is essential for the continued success of your business—but it often falls to the bottom of to-do lists.

While we can’t help you eat more veggies, drink less caffeine or incorporate more movement into your day, there are mental, professional, social and financial aspects of wellbeing that are just as important as the physical. The Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) offers tools and resources that can help with these areas, contributing to your overall wellness and business success.

Mental well-being

High levels of stress, constant problem-solving and the pressure to meet transaction goals can take a toll on mental health. REALTORS® need clarity and focus to make sound decisions, handle challenging situations with grace and maintain a positive outlook. Understanding how important mental well-being is to REALTOR® success, CRD has scheduled an interactive workshop on this very topic.

Join licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Joy Lere on Sept. 27, 2024, for the “Zero to One: REALTOR® Wellbeing” workshop. This session will equip you with proven strategies for stress management, overcoming burnout and achieving a harmonious work-life balance. Register at https://wellbeing.crd.realtor/

Professional well-being

For your business to continue thriving and evolving, you must consistently hone your skills, remain informed about industry trends and pursue new niches that encourage growth. CRD’s extensive catalog of educational offerings, including designations, certifications, online and in-person courses and microcourses, is designed to support you throughout your professional journey.

Social well-being

While it may seem like your business hinges solely on you, the power of community should not be underestimated. Networking with fellow agents to share experiences, advice and encouragement can greatly enhance your social wellbeing. Actively seek out opportunities to connect with colleagues both online and in person. Engage with industry-related forums (like CRD’s credential-specific Facebook groups), attend the CRD virtual networking sessions and attend events like NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, which is coming up on Nov. 8 – 10 in Boston.

Financial well-being

Your finances have a significant impact on your overall well-being. Developing strong budgeting skills can help you manage the irregular income and market fluctuations typical in real estate, while also planning for retirement. NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides tailored resources to help you achieve financial security, including wealth-building education, business planning and real estate investing tools. Learn more at https://financialwellness.realtor/.

By leveraging these resources, you can improve your overall well-being, which can pave the way for business success and personal satisfaction.

For more information, visit https://crd.realtor/.