Jason Carrier recently took over as president of CENTURY 21 New Millennium, an Alexandria, Virginia-based firm that provides service to customers in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Carrier began in the real estate industry 22 years ago following in the footsteps of both his parents. He felt it was in his blood and fell in love with real estate from the beginning.

Prior to his rise in leadership, Carrier served as EVP of Growth, where he recruited more than 450 agents into the firm, and worked hand-in-hand with the company’s affiliated mortgage partner to assist in recruiting loan officers and integrating mortgage across all real estate activities within the company.

What are you seeing in your markets as we approach the fourth quarter of 2024?

Jason Carrier: The D.C. Metro is not unlike what you’re seeing everywhere. There are just not enough listings to sell based on the demand. The only way to have a healthy market is to have enough choices for buyers to look at. We’re still seeing a solid amount of demand, so it’s a little bit of a frenzy in the market. If it’s priced well and shows well, and it’s turnkey for a buyer, it’s not lasting. That makes it tough for a first-time homebuyer.

How do you stay informed about current real estate market trends to guide your business strategy?

JC: It’s about education and training. We’re seeing major changes in Northern Virginia, and other changes coming. You have to practice the new form and practice the new script—it’s always been about communication. If you don’t know how to articulate the contract and the value of what your buyer or seller is signing, you can get yourself in trouble. We are adamant about going through all the details and making sure our people are educated so their buyers and sellers are educated.

What attracts agents to your firm?

JC: I think it starts with the brand, which is a global brand. People recognize who you are with, so it’s instant credibility. Second, it’s about human capital. We have phenomenal tools and phenomenal systems, and we have great marketing. And it’s about the people. We have great leaders, brokers, managers and staff who are there to help the agents when they need help. That’s what matters right now. We are partners with our agents.

What is it that you look for in someone joining the firm? What makes someone a good fit?

JC: We have always been a company that looks for talented young agents. We’ve got a phenomenal training program that we put agents through. We have a 30-year veteran who is the coach of that program, and we’ve seen great results. From an experience standpoint, we’re looking for the right agent, who has similar values, who wants to grow their business and values the brand and support.

When do you know it’s time to try new technology?

JC: Technology as we know it, as fast as you roll something out, there’s something better around the corner. One of the things we are very sensitive to is not getting lost in the “shiny object” syndrome. If we have something that’s state of the art and works, we stick with it. Unless there’s something that knocks our socks off, we won’t disrupt what already works and helps our agents. We have a rule that we won’t roll anything out unless it’s been tested and vetted with agents giving us direct feedback. Then we can stand in front of our people with conviction.

What’s the best piece of advice you can offer your agents?

JC: Create really good habits. Agents love independence and freedom, but time can be an enemy. You have to create consistency and habits and skills that allow you to do what’s most important first—lead generation—and then managing your business.

How would you describe your leadership style, and how do you inspire and motivate your team?

JC: I try to lead by example. I like being in offices. I think it’s hard to manage from a Zoom. I want to shake hands and meet with agents and talk with them and be at meetings and get their feedback. My style is to listen, to learn and to implement based on that feedback.

VITALS:

CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Years in business: 26

Size: 28 offices, 1,100 agents

Regions Served: North Baltimore to Richmond, Virginia; 250-mile radius around the D.C. metro

2023 Sales Volume: $1 billion

2023 Transactions: 6,000 units

https://www. c21nm.com