It’s never too early to plan for the future, especially when working in the fast-paced real estate industry. As we approach the end of the third quarter, now’s the time to map out the specific areas you want to focus on so that you’re set up for continued success.

To get some perspective, we asked some of our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How are you preparing your business for the future, and what are you prioritizing as you map out your business plan?”

Here’s what they had to say:

ACHIEVERS

Teresa Overcash

Owner

Realty ONE Group Results

We’ve created a 10-step transition and techniques approach that we’re engaging in ahead of the new year:

Creating buyer and seller packets for agents to use for NAR settlement discussions as well as handouts they can share with the consumer.

Providing different commission structure ideas for agents to consider when encountering consumers who want to do part of the work themselves when they sell or buy a home.

Making sure buyer agents understand what their value is and how to go above and beyond to provide exceptional service.

Bringing more to the table for a seller than your typical listing options. We believe there will be a greater focus on listings now, so we’ve created unique and exceptional options to help us stand out.

Reinforcing that it’s the listing agent’s responsibility to consistently answer the phone, build solid relationships with other agents, have real conversations with people and focus on teamwork from the inside out.

Getting involved with our community on an individual basis. We want agents to look around for people who need help, groups that need volunteers and sectors that need assistance.

Getting involved on a local level by serving on our boards. It’s important that local boards are made up of agents who are in the trenches and know what the agents—and consumers—need.

Providing live weekly training where our agents can get to know each other as a team and ask questions in the moment as far as anything they’re unsure of.

Reiterating the importance of mastering your forms. You should be able to take every form in the forms library and explain each paragraph in layman’s terms.

Offering 24/7 support. Our head brokers are available seven days per week. Change is here, and agents need real-time support and solutions.

CRUSADERS

Shana Genebacher

Real Estate Agent

Stone Martin Builders

Education. As a former teacher, learning is something we should never stop doing. I recently completed the Accredited Buyer’s Representative and Military Relocation Professional certifications.

Leadership. My future goal is to move into a leadership/manager position, and I want to be ready when that opportunity presents itself.

Customer Service/Client Relationships. Establishing lasting relationships leads to repeat buyers and referrals in the real estate industry. My goal is to polish my follow-up skills to ensure clients feel valued and appreciated after the transaction is complete.

Community Service. This is a huge part of who I am as a person, which spills over into my business. I currently serve on the Autauga Education Foundation Committee, organize volunteer opportunities for my build team (our main event that we do twice a year is the Field of Dreams through the YMCA, which allows special needs individuals to participate in various sports), support schools in my area through supply drives and support nonprofit organizations by providing various items they’re in need of.

