Rayse—the technology platform redefining the real estate agent-client relationship—has announced that they have begun rolling out its platform to its first 200 brokerages. The company’s platform offers a transparent, real-time solution for tracking and communicating buyer agent services, revolutionizing the home buying experience.

According to research from WAV Group, 25% of home buyers believe that their agent only spends 10 hours or less representing them in a real estate purchase, and 46% believe that it is less than 15 hours. “The amount of agent work and tasks involved in a real estate transaction is often misunderstood by clients,” said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome and cofounder of Rayse.

Rayse stated that its platform addresses the need for greater transparency and communication in buyer agency by providing a detailed journey of agent activities, showcasing the value they bring to the transaction.

The company stated it has garnered significant industry support, both through its investors and beyond. “We believe in shared ownership of technology solutions to benefit both real estate professionals and their clients,” said Howard Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and an early investor in Rayse.

The company stated it has implemented a comprehensive onboarding program, including Rayse Ambassadors, who offer personalized training and assistance to agents within their brokerages.

“We are solving a major communication challenge in the industry,” said Ashley Terrell-Kayiran, Chief Revenue Officer at Rayse. “By automating the tracking of agent activities and providing milestone reports, Rayse empowers agents to clearly demonstrate their value and build trust with their clients.”

Why Rayse for agents?

Client services presentations: Crisp visuals provide a clear vision of timelines, financial structures, and agreements and show that you set the standard for excellence.

A collaborative app: Connects agents and clients through automated real-time updates. Each client experiences unparalleled clarity where milestones and outcomes are celebrated, and next steps are always clear.

Closing reports: Rayse connects what you do as an agent with the benefits buyers get before, during, and after the entire buying experience.

Why Rayse for brokers?

Consistent brand excellence: Rayse helps brokerages stand out by offering a system that not only strengthens the connection between agents and clients, but also reinforces your brand’s consistent commitment to excellence.

Revenue and reputation: With a fully white-label platform, you can build your brokerage’s brand and deliver a seamless, branded client experience. It is about elevating your company’s reputation, which only strengthens your presence in the market.

Raising the bar for brokerages: Rayse makes real estate compensation simple. The new path is clear, and forward-thinking leaders are ready to guide their brokerages toward a new, accountable standard of excellence.

Rayse stated it is currently onboarding its first 200 brokerages and has a growing waitlist of firms eager to adopt the platform. The company’s rapid expansion reflects the strong demand and timing for its innovative solution.

For more information, please visit www.rayse.com.