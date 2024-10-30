Real estate and technology industry veterans Danielle Wilkie and Heather Frick have announced the launch of The Helm—a coaching platform powered by trusted female minds in real estate.

The Helm addresses a need for a more distinct coaching platform tailored to fit the occupational needs of seasoned female professionals within the real estate industry, as noted in a release. The company stated it aims to set itself apart from traditional coaching programs that often emphasize general mentorship or introductory support by pairing a deep understanding of the industry’s challenges and roadblocks with sophisticated coaching methodologies and unique leadership guidance.

The Helm is led by co-founders Danielle Wilkie and Heather Frick. Wilkie boasts more than 25 years of experience scaling B2B and B2C businesses across diverse sectors, including residential real estate, property management and e-commerce. She has held executive roles at both Compass and NBCUniversal’s Craftsy. Frick is a certified executive coach with over 20 years of senior leadership and executive marketing roles at top technology companies such as Oracle, Assent, Responsys and Merkle.

Alongside Danielle and Heather, The Helm stated it has galvanized a group of industry-leading women who are aligned with the mission of the business and will act as advisors in supporting the company’s growth.

“Women make up more than half of the real estate agents in the United States, yet women make up less than a third of nationally-recognized real estate coaches—The Helm aims to change that,” said Wilkie. “We are eager to bridge this industry gap, not only by offering more female-centric coaches and coaching, but also by elevating the standard of the coaching provided and promoted.”

“Oftentimes, leading women within the real estate industry believe that they can’t continue to run their successful business while also being a real estate coach,” said Frick. “At The Helm, we will help uncover and pave the way for these women to both establish a strong coaching practice, and also continue the prosperous trajectory of their businesses.”

As a coaching platform, The Helm stated it will offer a variety of mentorship programs, including one-on-one executive coaching, collaborative group workshops, custom leadership tracks, exclusive events and more, for those within its membership network. Each program will incorporate innovative insights into real estate industry trends, business growth strategies, and leadership development, allowing members to gain the tools necessary to excel in their respective environments.

The Helm added that it intends to hold all coaches underneath its banner to the highest of standards, introducing new certifications and accreditations exclusive to the company. These elevated standards will ensure that female leaders within the industry are receiving sophisticated resources and coaching opportunities from the most representative group of mentors.

For more information, visit https://www.the-helm.com/.