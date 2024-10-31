Property Highlights:

Location: Park City, Utah

Listing Price: $31,000,000

Features: 10,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Rooftop pool, outdoor spa, private penthouse, 150-step ski access, antique French details, grand family room with opera house mirror and mountain views.

School’s in session at The Washington School House Hotel, where lessons in luxury meet history’s finest charm. This unique property offers the chance to transform a chic, boutique hotel into a stunning private residence—or continue its legacy as a luxurious getaway for discerning guests. With serene mountain views, high-end finishes and an unbeatable location, this rare offering blends elegance and comfort in the heart of Park City.

Originally built in 1889 as the city’s first schoolhouse, this hand-carved limestone treasure has witnessed over a century of transformation. From its time as a 1950s dance hall to its rebirth as a Paris-meets-Park City hotel, this building carries the stories of Park City’s past. Now, it’s ready for its next chapter. Whether it’s hosting guests in the grand family room adorned with a restored mirror from a Parisian opera house or lounging by the rooftop pool after a day on the slopes, The Washington School House Hotel offers a piece of Park City’s history wrapped in modern luxury.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Gretchen Hudgens of the Hudgens and Harrison Team to discuss the dual potential of The Washington School House Hotel and how her expertise in luxury real estate informs her approach to marketing this exceptional property.

Joey Macari: As a listing agent, how would you market this property’s dual potential as both a private residence and a boutique hotel? How does your luxury real estate experience shape your strategy?

Gretchen Hudgens: Marketing a property with dual potential, both residential and commercial, requires emphasizing its versatility and potential. We’ve identified and targeted specific audience segments and catered information based on their perceived needs. That said, the current owners purchased the property intending to make it their personal home, but instead became “accidental hoteliers” because they felt it’s too special not to share. Our experience in the luxury real estate market informs our strategy by providing insight into buyer preferences, which helps us understand how to appeal to affluent clients, utilize exclusive marketing channels and our strong networks locally, nationally and internationally. This allows us to tailor our approach to each client, which resonates with our luxury buyers and sellers.

JM: How do you market such properties to buyers focused on modern amenities while preserving their historical charm?

GH: While the exterior of The Washington School House is the original limestone from 1889, the interior has been fully updated with a Paris-meets-Park City feel. Some of the furnishings and decor are antiques, but they’re artfully paired with modern touches that bring together an elegant yet comfortable feel. Everything was very specifically curated to invite guests to feel at home during their stay. From a private pool in the heart of it all that features a cauldron from the 2002 Olympics, to the boot warmers ensuring skiers will start off on the right foot, to the team and the thoughtful amenities ready to fulfill any guest request, this property provides everything one could want.

JM: How does the proximity to Park City’s Main Street and the Town Lift enhance the value proposition of this property for potential buyers who are seeking a blend of convenience and privacy?

GH: Old Town and Main Street are iconic and irreplaceable. As Park City expands, having easy access to all the shops and restaurants allows owners or guests the ability to be a part of the action without needing a car or shuttle. Combine that with the pool the owners thoughtfully dug into the hillside while maintaining the old growth around it, there’s paramount privacy while being in the heart of it all. The Washington School House is also about 100 steps from the slopes off of Quit N Time trail, making it closer than if you had to walk to your car in the parking lot from the base. That’s pretty much ski-in/ski-out in my book.

JM: What challenges do you foresee in converting the hotel into a private home, and how can you guide potential buyers through that process?

GH: The biggest challenge in converting The Washington School House to a private home is the kitchen. Currently operated as a commercial kitchen, we would imagine anyone interested in a private home would want to open it up. Paul Allen Design, who the current owners worked with and maintain a relationship with, has already thought through some ideas that would be easy to implement based on the new owner’s goals and desires.

JM: Which buyer audience do you believe this property will attract, and how are you tailoring your marketing efforts to reach them?

GH: We’ve been surprised at who’s expressed interest in The Washington School House. Many early on have been locals who love The School House and want to maintain its integrity as an operational boutique hotel. We’ve also received calls from previous guests and those looking to add this crowning jewel to their portfolio. There are also those who realize this property is extraordinary and irreplaceable who would love it as their private residence.

For more information, please visit https://hudgensandharrison.com.