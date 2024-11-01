The November issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the Homes.com business model of “Your Listing, Your Lead,” and how it has taken agents’ business further than before. In addition , we look at United |VPR’s record growth, open houses in a post-settlement world, and CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite.

On the Cover

Moving Past the ‘Bad Internet’

How Homes.com is taking the portal experience from lead diversion to lead conversion

This time last year, Homes.com made big waves in residential real estate. The portal announced that it had achieved 100 million unique visitors to edge into the No. 2 spot behind Zillow. And that was before their massive marketing campaign kicked off. One year later, Homes.com has clocked a series of jaw-dropping milestones, further strengthening its position within the industry, and distancing itself from the competition. Acquired by CoStar Group in 2020, the portal has been fueled by the operational and marketing power of its new parent company. While Homes.com attributes its success to “the best product and SEO/SEM talent in the industry,” CoStar Group Founder & CEO Andy Florance is also quick to cite its distinct business model, “Your Listing, Your Lead.” According to Florance, it is this philosophy, designed to keep the listing agent connected to their listing, that is at the crux of the portal’s meteoric rise. In this month’s cover story, Florance discusses how Homes.com’s approach is a winning formula for the brokerage, the agent and, most importantly, the consumer.

Highlights

Stunning Growth as United Wins Georgia

United |VPR hits a significant 5,000-agent milestone, posting an all-time record sales performance.

Post-Settlement Open Houses: More Paperwork and Effort, but Still Super-Worthy

While many aspects of the business are in flux, real estate professionals agree that open houses are still valuable and worth their time.

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite Empowers MLSs With Customized Data Sets to Meet the Needs of Their Customers

In this exclusive feature, take a closer look at the innovative, targeted solutions CRS Data offers those in the real estate industry.



