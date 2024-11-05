Lyon Real Estate—a leader in the Northern California real estate market for over 78 years—has announced its official rebrand to Windermere Real Estate. This marks the culmination of a transition that began with Lyon being brought into the Windermere network in 2021. Now, the company is taking on the Windermere name, officially uniting its 14 locations and 700 agents.

Lyon Real Estate stated it has helped countless clients achieve the dream of homeownership for decades, while playing a vital role in the growth and vibrancy of local communities. It has also fostered the careers of many real estate agents across the region, with some having spent their entire professional lives at the company. The company stated that this legacy will continue under the Windermere banner, with the same dedication to education, personalized service, integrity and community.

“Since joining the Windermere family in 2021, we’re thrilled to officially embrace the Windermere name,” said Pat Shea, President & CEO of Lyon Real Estate. “This rebrand represents an exciting new chapter in our commitment to enhancing our resources and capabilities while staying true to the trusted relationships and exceptional service our clients and communities have come to rely on. Lyon Real Estate has proudly served the Sacramento region for decades, and we are carrying forward the same passion and dedication that has helped countless clients achieve their real estate dreams. It’s a pivotal moment for our employees, agents, and everyone who has been part of this journey, as we step into a future filled with promise and possibility as Windermere.”

Now doing business as Windermere Signature Properties, the brokerage has stated it has gained access to an even broader network of agents, tools and support. The rebrand also underscores a shared commitment to upholding core values, including community engagement and client-focused solutions.

“We are incredibly proud to officially welcome Lyon Real Estate into the Windermere brand,” said Geoff Wood, CEO of Windermere Real Estate. “For years we’ve had great respect for Lyon and the values they uphold. Their commitment to professionalism, excellence, and community aligns closely with that of Windermere. While their name will change, the client-first service that home buyers and sellers in the greater Sacramento area know and trust will not. We look forward to their serving the region under the Windermere brand while remaining deeply committed to the community that Lyon has been a part of for 78 years.”

For more information, visit https://www.windermere.com/.