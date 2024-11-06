As brokers establish new priorities and look for opportunities, it’s clear the old ways are fading. While some have left the past behind in a book of outdated practices, brokers are embracing challenges and searching for solutions to gain an advantage and win in this new age of real estate.

Specifically, brokers are analyzing their relationship with MLS and how to break free from the “it’s always been done that way” mindset. For decades, the MLS model of simply updating listings and adding tools that point back to its data has evolved incrementally with little forethought of brokerages. However, recent changes, driven by NAR, have ignited a demand for real transformation. It’s time to turn the MLS from cost to profit center.

Throughout history, we’ve seen attempts to simplify things for brokers, but few have genuinely empowered them, particularly in their relationship with the MLS. What if we could change the status quo? What if we could create a system that empowers brokers through strategic partnerships, uniting the real estate community rather than dividing it? After all, MLS was initially built on collaboration and unification.

Now, the moment has arrived. Many in the industry have expressed a desire for change, but progress has often been slow, limited to data sharing and small steps forward. However, it doesn’t have to stay that way. Some MLSs have thrived amid the chaos, making significant strides toward the future of the industry.

A new way of collaborating is emerging, starting with an MLS that brings people together, creating a fair marketplace without borders and eliminating the need for multiple MLS system dues. Imagine your MLS providing an empowering broker kit to manage the MLS without interposing between them and their brand—with the ability to form strategic partnerships with those around them. This results in the system providing a financial upside.

Stop throwing your data into the ether for free—definitely stop paying to send it there. Instead, monetize your information and use it to grow your business. Encourage others to participate; it will only make your team stronger. With accurate information, no borders and a unified platform, you will not have to rely on third-party websites to ensure you didn’t miss anything. Everything will be in one place.

As the industry continues to adapt to change, consider these questions: Is your MLS empowering you to help your agents, or are you simply following a “dusty” playbook? Are you focused on your competition’s weaknesses, or are you embracing strategic partnerships that allow both parties to grow? Are you encouraged to collaborate, or are you standing on your own island? Is your MLS a profit center or cost center for your brokerage?

It’s time to shatter the restraints and industry-wide tunnel vision. Time to enable brokerages and MLSs to build strategic partnerships, grow business, expand the marketplace, benefit financially and strengthen your brand. The new age is here. It’s up to you to decide where your business REsides.

