The December issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how compensation in real estate has evolved post NAR settlement in RISMedia’s third annual Contract & Commission Study. In addition, we take a look at RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year, a discussion amongst leaders at RISMedia’s 28th Annual Power Broker Forum, and Author Jon Acuff’s contribution to Buffini’s new certification program.

On the Cover

Beyond the Numbers: How ‘Settlement Shock’ Is Evolving to Reveal New Opportunities

RISMedia’s third annual Contract & Commission Study analyzes post-August 17 compensation trends

In the days and weeks after the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced that offers of compensation would be removed from the MLS and that all buyer agents would be required to sign agreements with clients, a lot of people both in and outside the industry had more questions than answers. Will commissions drop? Will buyers stop using agents? How will buyers react to signing contracts up front? Who will enforce it all, and how? While many brokers and agents scrambled to find answers, some leaders in the industry took a more measured tone. RISMedia now has answers to at least some of the most important questions via the results of its landmark 2024 Contract & Commission Study—and in this month’s cover story, we’ll take a closer look at the many ways the industry has adapted—or been affected—by the new policies.

Highlights

RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Revealed at Annual Power Broker Gala

Heather Stenson, a REALTOR® with Connect Realty in The Woodlands, Texas, achieved 37 transactions totaling over $7.3 million during her first year in the business.

Reflecting on 2024, Preparing for 2025

Brokerage leaders express optimism at RISMedia’s 28th Annual Power Broker Forum.

Best-Selling Author Offers Masterclass in Leadership in New Buffini Certification Program

Jon Acuff explores ways to replace negative “soundtracks” with “anthems” that lead to a better mindset and increased business.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!